13 Performance Mods That Will Help Upgrade Your Cummins

A cold air intake is one of the easiest ways to wake up a Cummins diesel engine and set the tone for more performance mods down the line. The stock airbox does its job, sure, but it's built more for keeping things quiet and reliable than helping your truck breathe like it should. A cold air intake changes that by pulling in cooler, denser air, giving the engine what it wants for stronger combustion and more efficient power delivery.

The result? Up to 40% better airflow, faster throttle response, and bigger performance gains once you start stacking on other mods. But honestly, it's not just about the numbers. A cold air intake also lets you hear that turbo spool up louder and faster, giving your truck that aggressive, tuned sound every time you step on the pedal.

There are plenty of solid brands to check out if you're shopping for a cold air intake. S&B Filters, AFE Power, and Banks Power are all popular choices, offering kits that are well-designed and built to last. Many include reusable filters too, which makes long-term maintenance easier and less expensive to boot.