What Years Did Cummins Use The CP3 Pump?

By now, you've probably heard of Cummins, the manufacturer known for some of the best diesel engines on the market today. Granted, there are a few other engine manufacturers that are worth their salt, especially if you're seeking American-made diesel engines. However, Cummins motors, such as the mid-fourth-generation 6.7-liter and first-generation 5.9-liter engines featured in our best years for Cummins diesel engines, pack a punch. The company's products are also known to pair well with components from various manufacturers, one of which is the Bosch CP3 fuel pump. It's an efficient and equally reliable pump that saw extensive use between 2003 and 2018 and from 2021 to now.

In its early years, the CP3 paired with the third-generation 24-valve 5.9-liter Cummins engine, which had variants that could push upwards of 305 horsepower and 555 pound-feet of torque. However, as the years progressed, it would also see extensive use with Cummins' 6.7-liter motor, which is rated at 400 horsepower. Today, we examine the roots of the CP3 fuel pump and why it is highly valued by many in the automotive industry.