How Much HP Does A Banks Intercooler Upgrade Add To A 6.7 Cummins & How Does It Work?
The 6.7L Cummins engine is known for its reliability and performance in heavy-duty trucks like the RAM 2500 and 3500 models. Yet even a diesel engine as impressive as this has room for improvement. One of the most interesting features of the 6.7 Cummins engine is its highly upgradable nature, making it a playground for enthusiasts who want to boost horsepower, improve fuel efficiency, or achieve both. Fortunately, performance brands such as Banks Power offer countless ways to unlock the full potential of your Cummins engine. Among these enhancements is an intercooler upgrade.
Vehicle intercoolers are designed to cool compressed intake air before it enters the engine, and they're made to work with engines that have either a turbocharger or a supercharger. Lowering the temperature of the intake air helps improve combustion efficiency while protecting the engine from potential thermal stress. The right intercooler, like the Banks upgrade, can also add extra horses to the Cummins engine. But what makes the Banks Intercooler Upgrade so beneficial for the Cummins 6.7? And more importantly, how much horsepower does it add?
What Is an intercooler?
An intercooler is an important component of vehicles equipped with either a turbocharger or supercharger. Resembling a radiator, the intercooler is a heat exchanger that cools the compressed air before it enters the engine. When air passes through the turbocharger or supercharger, it is highly compressed, and its temperature rises significantly. If this heated air goes directly into the engine, it can negatively impact performance, such as reduced power and efficiency. The vehicle may also emit black smoke from the exhaust.
The intercooler brings several benefits, such as improved horsepower and torque. It sits between the turbocharger and the engine's intake manifold and supplies cooler, denser air that has a higher concentration of oxygen. More oxygen molecules in the engine's intake air leads to more efficient and complete combustion, resulting in boosted power output and improved fuel economy. Intercoolers can improve fuel efficiency by up to 10% in some cases. Additionally, lower intake temperatures help avoid problems such as pre-ignition or engine knock, which commonly occur when the air-fuel mixture ignites too soon from excessive heat.
How the 6.7L Cummins can benefit from an upgraded intercooler
The 6.7L Cummins engine is designed to endure intense workloads, so it includes features that help boost its performance, such as a turbocharger. But, when the stock intercooler heat soaks — where the intercooler's cooling capacity diminishes under sustained use —it is unable to supply cool air. Excessive heat can strain engine components over time, so when the engine control module (ECM) in your truck senses the high manifold temperature via the manifold absolute pressure sensor (MAP), it will reduce power to cool the engine down. This is what eventually leads to reduced performance.
The Banks Intercooler Upgrade is designed to outperform the stock 6.7 Cummins intercooler in every way. Compared to the factory intercooler, this upgrade provides better airflow, a larger air intake volume, and boosted power. It also helps in reducing exhaust gas temperatures (EGTs), which are important in maintaining optimal engine performance under heavy loads or high-performance scenarios.
Banks Power offers a range of Intercooler upgrades available for different 6.7 Cummins engine years, each bearing a specific SKU number. For example, the Banks Intercooler SKU number 25987 —which is the focus of this article — is designed for the 2013-2018 Dodge Ram 6.7L Cummins. The 2007–2008 Dodge Ram 2500 and 3500 models are compatible with the SKU 25983 intercooler, while the SKU 25985 intercooler fits the 2009 Dodge Ram 2500 and 3500.
How much HP does the Banks Intercooler Upgrade add?
The Banks Power intercooler upgrade delivers impressive performance enhancements that set it apart from other aftermarket cooling systems. It adds 27 horsepower and 51 lb-ft of torque to the 6.7 Cummins engine. For reference, the Cummins on the 2013 RAM 2500 produces 385 horsepower and 850 lb-ft of torque. So, theoretically, this intercooler upgrade can boost that figure to 412 horsepower and 901 lb-ft, which is a notable increase that you'll feel every time you push the throttle.
As mentioned, the Banks Intercooler Upgrade, SKU number 25987, is specifically designed for the 2013–2018 Dodge Ram 6.7L Cummins models. It is available with red powder-coated boost tubes for $1,829 or a natural finish for $1,819 and can be purchased directly from the Banks Power website or via Amazon. It is among the most preferred Intercoolers, and on the Banks Power website, it has earned 4.9 out of 5 stars based on 44 customer reviews, who describe the intercooler as being efficient and easy to install. Plus, it comes with a 2-year warranty.
The upgrade kit includes all the necessary mounting hardware and a detailed instruction manual. The intercooler on the Ram 2500 and 3500 models made from 2013 and upward is located under the radiator and behind the front bumper. You'll need tools like a 3/8-inch drive ratchet with extensions and sockets and vehicle jack stands.