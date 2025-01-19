How Much HP Does A Banks Intercooler Upgrade Add To A 6.7 Cummins & How Does It Work?

The 6.7L Cummins engine is known for its reliability and performance in heavy-duty trucks like the RAM 2500 and 3500 models. Yet even a diesel engine as impressive as this has room for improvement. One of the most interesting features of the 6.7 Cummins engine is its highly upgradable nature, making it a playground for enthusiasts who want to boost horsepower, improve fuel efficiency, or achieve both. Fortunately, performance brands such as Banks Power offer countless ways to unlock the full potential of your Cummins engine. Among these enhancements is an intercooler upgrade.

Vehicle intercoolers are designed to cool compressed intake air before it enters the engine, and they're made to work with engines that have either a turbocharger or a supercharger. Lowering the temperature of the intake air helps improve combustion efficiency while protecting the engine from potential thermal stress. The right intercooler, like the Banks upgrade, can also add extra horses to the Cummins engine. But what makes the Banks Intercooler Upgrade so beneficial for the Cummins 6.7? And more importantly, how much horsepower does it add?