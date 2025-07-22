5 Ways You Can Upgrade Your Old Laptop

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

People usually hold onto business laptops for five to seven years, depending on the hardware. MacBook users keep them for even longer, usually around 10 years. For comparison, smartphones and tablets are replaced more frequently, around two and a half years and four years on average, respectively.

Perhaps one of the biggest reasons why laptops are kept for longer is upgradeability. You can't upgrade any modern smartphone, so whenever you want to keep up with other tech users, you'll need a new device. With many laptops, you can upgrade some components to make it faster and more practical.

Newer models don't offer many upgrade paths, if any, but that's a matter for another day. In this post we're going to look at what you can to upgrade your old laptop and make it more useful. All these upgrades are relatively easy to perform and can really breathe new life into an aging machine. So, without further ado, let's get to it!