You Can Charge Your Laptop Battery With A Phone Power Bank, But You Have To Check For These Specs

A big perk of having a laptop is being able to take it anywhere, whether that's your favorite cafe, a quiet spot in the park, or wherever you feel most comfortable. But if you want to keep working for hours without interruptions, you'll need to keep it charged. That can be tricky when there aren't any power outlets around. Luckily, there's a simple fix: use a compatible power bank. The only problem? Not all power banks are capable of charging a laptop.

Unlike smartphones, earphones, and other small devices, laptops need much more power to charge. Most laptops require between 16 to 20 volts, while many power banks designed for phones only provide 5 volts. That's why the first thing to do is check your laptop's voltage requirement, which is usually listed on the adapter. Then, choose a power bank that meets that requirement.

Laptops consume varying amounts of power depending on the model and how they're being used. On average, most laptops draw between 30 and 70 watts per hour. Gaming laptops, though, typically require more. So, to charge a laptop, you need a power bank that can deliver an output of at least 50W. If you want to charge it quickly, you should look for a power bank with even higher output.

