You Can Charge Your Laptop Battery With A Phone Power Bank, But You Have To Check For These Specs
A big perk of having a laptop is being able to take it anywhere, whether that's your favorite cafe, a quiet spot in the park, or wherever you feel most comfortable. But if you want to keep working for hours without interruptions, you'll need to keep it charged. That can be tricky when there aren't any power outlets around. Luckily, there's a simple fix: use a compatible power bank. The only problem? Not all power banks are capable of charging a laptop.
Unlike smartphones, earphones, and other small devices, laptops need much more power to charge. Most laptops require between 16 to 20 volts, while many power banks designed for phones only provide 5 volts. That's why the first thing to do is check your laptop's voltage requirement, which is usually listed on the adapter. Then, choose a power bank that meets that requirement.
Laptops consume varying amounts of power depending on the model and how they're being used. On average, most laptops draw between 30 and 70 watts per hour. Gaming laptops, though, typically require more. So, to charge a laptop, you need a power bank that can deliver an output of at least 50W. If you want to charge it quickly, you should look for a power bank with even higher output.
Get the right power bank
Most modern-day laptops can charge via USB-C, and if yours does too, you can likely use a high-output power bank to keep it charged. But if you have an older model or one that uses a different charging connector, you'll need a power bank that's compatible with your laptop. You could also get a power bank with an AC outlet, which lets you use your laptop's original charger.
Another key thing to consider is your power bank's capacity. It should be at least double your laptop's battery size. So, if your laptop has a 5,000 mAh battery, for instance, you'll need a 10,000 mAh power bank to charge it more than once. And if you plan to charge your other devices, like your phone, it's best to go with a higher-capacity power bank.
Once you have a power bank that works with your laptop, using it is simple. Just plug it into your laptop and press its power button to start charging. To get the most out of it, it's best to charge the power bank fully before you head out.
While using your laptop on battery or a power bank, adjusting a few settings can help it last longer. Lower the brightness, turn off the features you don't need, and fine-tune the power settings. These tweaks can extend battery life and keep you working longer without needing to plug in.