Here's How Much Electricity Your Computer Is Using (Even When It's Off)

Have you ever noticed a creeping increase in your monthly electricity bill? It can be challenging to pin down the cause, because there are a number of devices (some of which you wouldn't expect), that can be responsible. One of the most obvious culprits when looking at sudden increases in utility costs is your home's heating and air conditioning system. This is one of the reasons many people have switched to smart thermostats that promise to lower your energy bill.

Computers can also consume quite a bit of energy when in use. For instance, an active laptop can pull 60 watts, and a desktop more than 500 watts for gaming rigs. Did you know that even when your PC is shut down, if It's still plugged in, it's drawing wattage? One individual (via Reddit) measured their PC's power draw and discovered, "This 10-year-old machine draws around 4.5 watts while shut down but plugged in."