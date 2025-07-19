Can't Access Your Android's Keyboard? Here's How To Fix It

On your Android smartphone, you've the option to enable or disable the keyboard. In case the keyboard is disabled, you won't be able to use it. The process to enable the keyboard might be slightly different on your device depending on the custom user interface your smartphone is using. We'll show you how to enable the keyboard on a Poco device running Xiaomi HyperOS. Find a similar setting on your device.

Open the Settings app, choose Additional settings, and then Language and input. Choose Manage keyboard and then turn on the toggle next to your keyboard.

The next solution that you can try is to force stop the keyboard. Here's how to do it:

Launch the Settings app, and choose Apps. Select your keyboard and then tap the Force Stop icon. Choose OK to confirm your decision.

Wait for a few seconds, and then tap on any typing field and check if the keyboard appears. If not, then probably the problem is occurring due to corrupt keyboard cache data. Here's how to fix it:

In the Settings app, go to Apps > your keyboard > Storage. Tap Clear data and then choose Clear cache. Hit the OK button.

If you still continue to face the problem, then you should try updating the keyboard app. To do this, open the Play Store, tap the voice command icon in the search field, and search for your keyboard. Then, tap the "Update" icon next to your keyboard. If there's no update available for your keyboard, consider reinstalling it. To do this, tap the "Uninstall" button next to your keyboard name in the Play Store. Once the uninstallation process is complete, tap the Install button to reinstall the app.