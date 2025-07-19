5 Of The Cheapest New Cars With DSG Transmissions
Appearing for the first time in a Porsche 944 Turbo test vehicle in the 1980s, the dual-clutch transmission is one of the most significant developments in modern automotive history. Consisting of two sub-transmissions, each with its own clutch, this gearbox enabled much snappier shifts than a traditional automatic.
The first production car to get a dual-clutch transmission was the 2003 Golf R32, quickly followed by the Audi TT 3.2 V6. Since Volkswagen was the first to market, its name for this gearbox is most widely used today: the direct-shift gearbox (DSG), or "Direkt-Schalt-Getriebe" as it's called in German. Still, Porsche calls it PDK, while in Audis it's called S-Tronic. Regardless of the different names, all dual-clutch gearboxes share the same philosophy.
Although initially available in performance vehicles, dual-clutch transmissions can even be found in economy cars today. And automakers don't only do it for performance. DSGs are quicker, yes, but also more economical than regular torque-converter automatics. They aren't as refined at lower speeds, but otherwise produce almost no shift shock.
In this piece, we'll give you some of the cheapest new cars with DSG transmissions available to buy in the U.S. We'll delve deeper into each model and share our driving impressions so you can get to know them better. Let's dig in!
2025 Mini Cooper 2-Door
Starting at $30,125, the two-door Mini Cooper is one of the cheapest cars with a DSG transmission currently available. That doesn't mean it's a great deal for most people, though. It's a small car with two doors, and therefore not hugely practical. For around the same money, you can get a way more practical RAV4 with 203 hp — the Cooper "only" has 161 hp.
However, while the RAV4 has more on-paper power, it induces narcolepsy while driving, and the Mini Cooper offers big fun behind the wheel, especially the sportier Cooper S model. Both versions share the same 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, but the Cooper S receives a higher, 201-hp tune. As a result, it reaches 60 in brisk 6.3 seconds. Its engine offers satisfying noise and free-revving nature, too.
The regular model is engaging to drive, but with a special suspension and damping system, the sporty model takes things up a notch. Yes, we miss the manual transmission in the Cooper S, but even with the dual clutch, it's a blast to drive at any speed. It's responsive, and feels quicker than it really is. The DSG transmission also reacts quickly to your inputs, and changes gears in an instant.
The Cooper S is also super agile in the corners; hardly surprising, as it weighs just 2,991 pounds — just a tad more than the Toyota GR86, for example. So, although it's only a front-wheel-drive hot hatch, this is the whole package, driving-wise.
2025 Hyundai Elantra N-Line & Hybrid
Who said you can't have a quick-shifting DSG and practicality in the same car? Hyundai's affordable compact Elantra sedan starts with a 2.0-liter engine with 147 hp, paired with a CVT, but the 1.6-liter turbo and hybrid variants get a DCT.
The hybrid is actually more affordable in this case, with the Blue hybrid trim starting at $26,695. Still, the electrified 1.6-liter naturally aspirated engine only produces 139 hp, so it's not exactly quick. Instead, the Hyundai Elantra Hybrid is all about high economy and low price. It's rated at an exceptional 58-mpg highway, making it one of the most fuel-efficient vehicles on sale in the U.S.
For those that want a more engaging driving experience, the 1.6-liter turbocharged engine in the N Line trim is a way better option. Yes, the N Line is only rated at 35-mpg highway, but produces 201 hp. Its dual-clutch transmission also has seven gears, compared to six in the hybrid. The Elantra N Line is also flatter and more agile in the corners but make no mistake — the 286-hp Elantra N is still the gold standard in the lineup when it comes to driving.
Any Elantra model will be hugely practical, though. It has enough space for adults in both rows. A big trunk. The tech inside is good, too, with two optional 10.3-inch screens, one for the driver and another for the center console. Both run on Hyundai's latest software, which supports voice recognition for most functions.
2025 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
Want a fast and affordable four-door sedan, but with more of a German twist? The affordable compact VW Jetta GLI sedan competes with the Elantra N Line, but it's significantly more powerful, with its 2.0-liter turbo delivering 228 hp. Unlike its Korean rival, the Jetta GLI is also available with a six-speed stick shift, which would make it a dream car for enthusiasts that want a practical, yet fun-to-drive sedan.
The car's gearbox isn't as rewarding as Civic Si's, but it's still more engaging than an automatic. And if you want to win drag races, the quick-shifting seven-speed DSG is the way to go. It cuts almost half second in the 0-60 run (5.6 seconds) and comes standard with paddle shifters for a bit more engagement.
The Jetta GLI also has adaptive dampers as standard with both transmission options, which allow you to choose between driving fun and a comfortable ride. Interestingly, both the stick-shift and DSG models cost the same, starting at $33,940. The manual is a tad more economical, rated at 36-mpg highway; the DSG is rated at 35 mpg.
However, this car isn't all about performance — it's very practical, too. Adults will be comfortable in both rows, and the trunk is one of the biggest in the category. In true VW fashion, the dashboard is clearly laid out, though the car only gets a smaller 8.0-inch infotainment touchscreen and clunky capacitive buttons on the dashboard and steering wheel. At least it comes with a 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster!
2025 Kia Niro Hybrid
Crossovers and SUVs are dominating sales lately, so of course we've also included a high-riding vehicle here. The 2025 Kia Niro Hybrid is a small, sharp-looking subcompact hatchback/crossover, designed mainly for urban environments. With a starting price of $28,385, the Niro Hybrid is affordable, especially for an electrified vehicle.
Its 1.6-liter naturally aspirated hybrid powertrain is the same one used in the Elantra Hybrid. This shouldn't surprise anybody, as Hyundai and Kia are in a strategic partnership. So, the Niro Hybrid also has only 139 hp and comes standard with a six-speed DSG transmission. Perhaps due to the worse aerodynamics of its boxy, crossover body, it's rated at a lower 54-mpg highway than the Elantra Hybrid. Regardless, the Kia Niro Hybrid offers excellent real-world fuel economy.
If you want an even higher fuel economy, the Niro is also available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Thanks to its larger 11.1-kWh battery pack, the Niro PHEV can travel 33 miles on electricity alone. With 180 hp, it's significantly more potent, too. Still, it commands a significant price premium, with the Niro PHEV EX starting at $35,885.
Although small, the Niro Hybrid is fairly practical. Its hatchback opening will let you put bigger items inside the trunk with ease, and two adults will be comfortable in the front row. The back seats are a bit tight but can still fit two adults. One of the highlights inside the cabin is the modern-looking dashboard, especially when equipped with the available 10.3-inch center touchscreen.
2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI
The title of first hot hatch may go to the 1973 Simca 1100TI, but the Golf GTI is what popularized the segment, and remains as the gold standard today. The latest Golf GTI has 241 hp, which isn't bad after more than 50 years of evolution. Perhaps even more important, the torque figure stands at 273 lb-ft and is available at just 1,600 rpm. This makes the 2.0-liter turbo-four an incredibly versatile engine, one that pulls readily from lower revolutions. It's relatively fuel-efficient, too, rated at good 32-mpg highway.
Unfortunately, Volkswagen discontinued the six-speed manual transmission for the 2025 MY. This takes away from the driving experience a bit, though VW's DSG transmission has always worked well in its performance vehicles, and the same is true for the Golf GTI. Thanks to the lightning-quick shifts, the DSG keeps VW's front-wheel-drive hot hatch close to the GR Corolla in a straight line (0-60 mph: 5.4 seconds) and leaves the Subaru WRX behind.
Still, the Golf GTI isn't just about straight-line speed. It's a holistic performance hatchback, which steers well and feels agile in the corners with its adaptive suspension in the most aggressive setting. Put it in its softest mode, and you can enjoy a relatively comfortable and quiet ride. In addition, the Golf GTI is roomy and practical inside, with ample space for four adult passengers. The fiddly capacitive buttons spoil the behind-the-wheel experience a bit, though the Golf GTI comes standard with a sizeable 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment. The 2025 Golf GTI starts at $33,670.