5 Of The Cheapest New Cars With DSG Transmissions

Appearing for the first time in a Porsche 944 Turbo test vehicle in the 1980s, the dual-clutch transmission is one of the most significant developments in modern automotive history. Consisting of two sub-transmissions, each with its own clutch, this gearbox enabled much snappier shifts than a traditional automatic.

The first production car to get a dual-clutch transmission was the 2003 Golf R32, quickly followed by the Audi TT 3.2 V6. Since Volkswagen was the first to market, its name for this gearbox is most widely used today: the direct-shift gearbox (DSG), or "Direkt-Schalt-Getriebe" as it's called in German. Still, Porsche calls it PDK, while in Audis it's called S-Tronic. Regardless of the different names, all dual-clutch gearboxes share the same philosophy.

Although initially available in performance vehicles, dual-clutch transmissions can even be found in economy cars today. And automakers don't only do it for performance. DSGs are quicker, yes, but also more economical than regular torque-converter automatics. They aren't as refined at lower speeds, but otherwise produce almost no shift shock.

In this piece, we'll give you some of the cheapest new cars with DSG transmissions available to buy in the U.S. We'll delve deeper into each model and share our driving impressions so you can get to know them better. Let's dig in!