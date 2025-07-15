The Easiest Way To Stream Your PS5 Screen On Discord

There is absolutely no shortage of instant messaging and calling apps — some of the most popular ones include WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and iMessage. Discord, although technically an option that offers similar services, enjoys a smaller but more loyal user base — especially in the gaming and tech communities. This is likely thanks to the many powerful features that Discord offers, which have pinned it as the gold standard for creating and engaging in online group chats.

As a gamer, I highly appreciate tailor-made features like Activity Status and Game Detection on the platform. Perhaps the most useful feature in Discord, though, is the ability to share your screen with others. On a PC, you get to pick whether you want to stream your entire screen or particular apps — and even have the option to pick the right source if you have multiple monitors.

One of the more interesting partnerships the company has is with Sony, which allows you to use Discord on your PS5. You will need to first link your Discord account to PlayStation Network and grant a few permissions. Sadly, many of Discord's features are missing from the console interface — including a native way to share your screen. If you are willing to jump through a few hoops, you can indeed stream your PS5 gameplay using Discord on a computer.