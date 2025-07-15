5 Of The Weirdest Warships Ever Made

The greatest inventions and engineering feats of our times — from skyscrapers to bridges to ships — didn't happen overnight. They were built on the backs of years of innovations, and the results of painstaking trial and error. When it comes to brainstorming, there are no wrong answers — even the most outside-the-box concepts can sometimes pay off, or at the very least inspire better ideas.

Just as there have been unorthodox planes and cars, the same is true for seafaring vessels — including those designed for armed conflict. Some of these never passed the concept or prototype stages, while others have been successful enough to be mass-produced for major navies. Warships are typically costly endeavors and you won't find governments spending money on ideas that are weird for weird's sake. The bizarre concepts found in the strangest seacraft almost always serve a purpose, whether it's to improve efficiency, provide a strategic advantage, or save money in construction.

There have been many innovative designs over the centuries, with some a lot more eccentric than others. For example, one of the strangest ships ever used by the U.S. Navy was the USS Wolverine, a wooden aircraft carrier stationed in Lake Michigan during World War II. Converted from a side-wheel luxury steamer built in 1912, the USS Wolverine greatly supported the war effort as pilots used it to practice the difficult landings and takeoffs that carriers require. Unusual designs haven't been limited to support and training vessels, either. Navies have also experimented with true warships equipped with armor and weapons, some of which have seen combat or are still in use today. Here are five of the weirdest warships ever made.