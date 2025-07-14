Do You Need To Grease Your Lawn Mower?

Cars need at least six fluids for them to work, including the semi-liquid grease that lubricates their movable parts. Like cars, lawn mowers are highly mechanized, with their engines, blades, and wheels moving vigorously when in use. To reduce friction and wear between their moving parts and gears, lawn mowers also need greasing now and then.

One important part of lawn mowers that needs regular greasing is the deck spindles, which act as a hub that transfers the rotational force from the engine to the blades via a system of belts, pulleys, and bearings. Basically, each spindle supports a blade as it rotates. When the spindle and its components are not adequately lubricated, the unit can heavily vibrate, make excessive noise, overheat, and even fail. It goes without saying that the rotating blades will also be heavily affected. Any serious damage to the spindles can cause the blades to wobble or spin unevenly. Worse, the blades may not spin at all.

Other parts of lawn mowers — both push and riding models — that require greasing are the front axle pivots and wheel bearings. They need lubrication to ensure the smooth overall operation of the gardening equipment and prevent premature wear and damage from friction and rust.