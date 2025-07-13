Which Cummins Block Is Most Prone To Cracking?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cummins diesel engines are highly regarded as being tough and reliable. However, the 5.9L Cummins 24-valve engines produced from 1999 to 2002 used engine blocks that are prone to cracking. While any cast iron or aluminum engine block can crack under adverse conditions, the Cummins "53 block" used in those engines is the most prone to cracking. Some 12-valve 5.9 Cummins engines also used a 53 block, but those earlier model blocks are less prone to cracking, according to MotorTrend.

The best way to prevent the 53-block cracking issue is to avoid owning one. While it's easy enough to rule out the purchase of 1999 to 2002 24-valve 5.9 Cummins-powered Ram trucks, it's possible that another model year could be blessed with the doomed engine block through an engine swap. The only foolproof way to avoid any chance of winding up with a 53-block Cummins in your driveway is to check the engine block for the 53 casting mark. The raised casting number is most often located on the driver's side, near the front of the block, but it can also be found on the passenger side. Exploring with your phone camera or another small device is often the best way to find it.

If you already have a 53-block Cummins, or you're considering the purchase of one for whatever reason, you should keep an eye out for signs and symptoms of a cracked engine block. The most common sign of the 53-block crack is coolant leaking from the side of the block.