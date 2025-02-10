6.7 Cummins Crate Engines: How Many Different Variations Are There?
Cummins began producing the 6.7L Turbo Diesel inline six-cylinder engine for use in the Dodge Ram pickup truck lineup in the middle of the 2007 model year. The first-generation 6.7 Cummins, producing 350 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque and still one of the largest-displacement engines in production today, replaced the 325-horsepower 5.9 Cummins I6 with 610 lb-ft of torque that Dodge used prior to the 2007.5-model year transition.
Ram Trucks continues to use the standard output and High-Output (HO) 6.7 Cummins Turbo Diesel engines in its heavy-duty pickup and commercial chassis cab models. While the 2025 chassis cab is available with the standard-output 6.7 with 360 horsepower and 800 lb-ft of torque, the heavy-duty 2025 Ram 3500 pickup is available with the High-Output 6.7 Cummins, producing 430 horsepower and 1,075 lb-ft of torque.
The list of remanufactured 6.7 Cummins Turbo Diesel engines available through Mopar includes options such as short blocks, long blocks, and complete crate engines divided into groups suitable for 2007.5 to 2018 chassis cab and pickup trucks for a total of 17 variations. In addition, there's an EGR-free Stage V 6.7 Cummins designed for agricultural, mining, and construction, plus a specialized 6.7 Cummins for underground mining used in Ram pickup trucks.
Remanufactured 6.7 Cummins crate engine options
For chassis cab models, there are two short-block and three long-block part numbers covering the entire range. However, the three complete engine part numbers listed don't include models for 2007 and 2008 chassis cab trucks.
Pickup truck crate engines from the same list include two short-block and two long-block options, one each for 2007.5 to 2012 and the other set for 2013 to 2018 models. Five complete engines cover the engine range for pickups, one for 2007.5, another for 2008-2009, the third for 2010, a fourth for 2011-2012, and the fifth complete engine suitable for 2013 to 2018 pickups.
The amount of horsepower and torque produced by these stock 6.7 Cummins engines will depend on the specs of each particular model year. While the oldest 6.7 Cummins iterations only made around 350 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque, by 2018 those numbers were up to 385 horsepower and 930 lb-ft of torque.
Power ratings of other 6.7 Cummins variations
The ability of Cummins to match its 6.7-liter Turbo Diesel engine power output to meet the requirements of an individual task is remarkable. While it's understandable to think that more power is always better, in some cases too much horsepower or torque leads to unnecessary wear and tear on equipment that's often used in remote locations that add expense and time to any needed repairs.
The 6.7 Cummins used in specialized Ram trucks for underground mining operations is one example. While the HO 6.7 Cummins with 430 horsepower and 1,075 lb-ft of torque sounds ideal for extracting ore from a mine shaft, the specialized 6.7 only produces 175 horsepower and a mild 317 lb-ft of torque.
Likewise, the lowest-power version of the Stage V EGR-Free 6.7 Cummins, available for use in agriculture, construction, and mining, produces 155 horsepower and 550 lb-ft of torque. However, the most powerful version generates 326 horsepower with 1,014 lb-ft of torque.