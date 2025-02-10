6.7 Cummins Crate Engines: How Many Different Variations Are There?

Cummins began producing the 6.7L Turbo Diesel inline six-cylinder engine for use in the Dodge Ram pickup truck lineup in the middle of the 2007 model year. The first-generation 6.7 Cummins, producing 350 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque and still one of the largest-displacement engines in production today, replaced the 325-horsepower 5.9 Cummins I6 with 610 lb-ft of torque that Dodge used prior to the 2007.5-model year transition.

Ram Trucks continues to use the standard output and High-Output (HO) 6.7 Cummins Turbo Diesel engines in its heavy-duty pickup and commercial chassis cab models. While the 2025 chassis cab is available with the standard-output 6.7 with 360 horsepower and 800 lb-ft of torque, the heavy-duty 2025 Ram 3500 pickup is available with the High-Output 6.7 Cummins, producing 430 horsepower and 1,075 lb-ft of torque.

The list of remanufactured 6.7 Cummins Turbo Diesel engines available through Mopar includes options such as short blocks, long blocks, and complete crate engines divided into groups suitable for 2007.5 to 2018 chassis cab and pickup trucks for a total of 17 variations. In addition, there's an EGR-free Stage V 6.7 Cummins designed for agricultural, mining, and construction, plus a specialized 6.7 Cummins for underground mining used in Ram pickup trucks.

