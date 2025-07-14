The Real Difference Between Ceramic And Semi-Metallic Brake Pads

As you use your car over time, it's expected that certain bits and bobs will have to be replaced, and one of them is your car's brake pads. Ideally, you should be replacing your brake pads every 40,000 miles. And so, the question comes to mind: Which brake pad should you choose? There are a few types on the market, but ceramic and semi-metallic brake pads are the most popular options. While semi-metallic brake pads have been around for quite a while, ceramic pads are the more modern option, entering the market in the 1980s.

As a non-expert, you might get a bit confused when deciding between the two. The truth is, there's not exactly a right answer. The type of car you drive and your driving needs will ultimately determine which of the two is the better choice. First, you need to understand how they differ. And it's not just their names; you'll find that the cost, durability, and even performance under various conditions are key features that set them apart. With that said, here are the real differences between ceramic and semi-metallic brake pads.