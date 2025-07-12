5 DeWalt Tools You Can Attach To Your Tool Belt

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If your job or hobby involves using power tools, you're probably used to moving around a lot during the course of your day. Whether it's a busy construction jobsite or even your own stationary mechanic's bay, there's a good chance you relocate your tools at various points during the day. While there are numerous ways to make that movement less strenuous, like using a rolling tool cart, those methods aren't effective for every type of work. Furthermore, there will always be times when you need to free up your hands for a second, but you aren't able to walk your tool over to your cart or tool bench.

You can use a toolbelt to help secure smaller hand tools, like hammers, pliers, and screwdrivers, but those belts are rarely large enough to accommodate power tools, like drills and impact drivers. Because of that, it makes sense that many companies now build certain types of power tools with built-in belt hangers. These devices usually take the form of a simple metal bracket, which you can easily clip to your belt or pocket. They're incredibly useful for quickly freeing up your hands without losing access to your tool, and they can also make transporting several power tools at once substantially easier.

When it comes to companies that build power tools with belt clips, DeWalt is definitely worth checking out. DeWalt is famous among both tradespeople and DIYers for its powerful roster of moderately priced power tools, and several of the brand's most popular gadgets come with integrated belt clips. We checked out the DeWalt inventory and found five examples of handy tools that you can attach to your belt. Here's what to know.