5 DeWalt Tools You Can Attach To Your Tool Belt
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If your job or hobby involves using power tools, you're probably used to moving around a lot during the course of your day. Whether it's a busy construction jobsite or even your own stationary mechanic's bay, there's a good chance you relocate your tools at various points during the day. While there are numerous ways to make that movement less strenuous, like using a rolling tool cart, those methods aren't effective for every type of work. Furthermore, there will always be times when you need to free up your hands for a second, but you aren't able to walk your tool over to your cart or tool bench.
You can use a toolbelt to help secure smaller hand tools, like hammers, pliers, and screwdrivers, but those belts are rarely large enough to accommodate power tools, like drills and impact drivers. Because of that, it makes sense that many companies now build certain types of power tools with built-in belt hangers. These devices usually take the form of a simple metal bracket, which you can easily clip to your belt or pocket. They're incredibly useful for quickly freeing up your hands without losing access to your tool, and they can also make transporting several power tools at once substantially easier.
When it comes to companies that build power tools with belt clips, DeWalt is definitely worth checking out. DeWalt is famous among both tradespeople and DIYers for its powerful roster of moderately priced power tools, and several of the brand's most popular gadgets come with integrated belt clips. We checked out the DeWalt inventory and found five examples of handy tools that you can attach to your belt. Here's what to know.
20-volt 20V MAX Hammer Drill
Drills are a toolbox essential for innumerable jobs and hobbies. They're designed for boring holes into material using a chuck and bit, and you can also use them to install or remove fasteners, depending on the type of drill and your attachments. Drills are also one of those tools that you frequently have to put down and pick up repeatedly while performing various tasks, making the inclusion of a built-in belt hook all the more valuable. Hammer drills are designed for all the same tasks as regular drills but provide more power to drill through tough materials like cement, thanks to an internal anvil and striker that combine impact with rotational force.
DeWalt's selection of drills and hammer drills is impressive, and many of these gadgets come with integrated belt hangers. One popular example is the DeWalt 20V MAX Compact ½-inch Hammer Drill. The tool's brushless motor is capable of pumping out 34,000 beats per minute, giving you the power to bore through masonry and other hard materials, as well as two speed settings for precision control.
It comes with a compact, 7-inch size, as well as a variable speed trigger and a built-in, three-position LED work light. The drill's integrated belt hook is mounted above the battery housing and, according to the user manual, you can disconnect the hook and move it to the other side of the tool if you choose. The DeWalt 20-volt compact hammer drill costs $120.98 on Amazon, where it boasts 4.6 out of five stars based on nearly 1,000 user reviews, while similarly high reviews and varying prices can be found through other retailers.
20V MAX ¼-inch Cordless Impact Driver
Impact drivers are another type of power tool essential for numerous types of jobs, hobbies, and DIY tasks. Like hammer drills, impact drivers use a combination of rotational force and impact and are designed to remove and install a vast number of different types of fasteners. These tools are incredibly versatile, thanks to the ¼-inch chuck, which is designed to lock onto ½-inch bits. Common types of impact driver bits include various screwdriver heads, Torx bits. Allen keys, and more. You can even use impact drivers with numerous other attachments, like a drive bit, allowing you to connect things like sockets and other devices.
As mentioned, impact drivers are incredibly useful for innumerable jobs, many of which frequently involve putting the tool down briefly to line up a fastener or move a part. In those situations, having access to an integrated belt hook, like the one that comes with the DeWalt 20V MAX ¼-inch Cordless Impact Driver, can be extremely handy. In addition to coming with a built-in belt hanger, the DeWalt impact driver offers three different speed settings, designed for common tasks, and a maximum torque output of 2,500 inch-pounds at speeds of 3,800 rotations per minute.
The tool features a built-in LED work light, capable of providing up to 20 minutes of continuous illumination. As for power, the tool itself does not include a battery, but it is compatible with batteries from any other DeWalt 20-volt MAX tool. It costs $199.00 normally on Amazon and features 4.8 out of five stars based on hundreds of customer reviews.
20V MAX Cable Stapler Kit
A staple gun may not be the first thing to pop into your head when you think of must-have power tools. However, these devices are actually extremely useful for various trades and home improvement tasks. Cable staplers, in particular, see a lot of use in the construction industry. They're used to secure wires, like power and internet cables, to things like a house's frame. While these tools may see the most action in those types of jobs, they can also be extremely handy for DIYers and home improvement enthusiasts, as you can use them to run and secure your own Ethernet cable or even set up a festive holiday light display, depending on the type of stapler and its power.
When it comes to these devices, the DeWalt 20V MAX Cable Stapler Kit could absolutely be worth looking into. The tool is designed primarily to handle Romex-style cables and features a proprietary staple-guiding mechanism to ensure that staples secure cables properly without damaging the wires. It comes with a built-in LED work light to help ensure precise staple placement, while you can move the integrated belt hook to either side of the tool, depending on your preferences.
The tool offers a compact frame and extended trigger, allowing you to work in tight spaces at various angles, and is compatible with all DeWalt 20-volt MAX batteries. You can grab the DeWalt 20-volt cable stapler kit for $249 normally at Amazon, and it includes the stapler itself, one battery, a battery charger, and a storage bag. The product is well-rated by users and features 4.6 out of five stars based on nearly 400 customer reviews.
20V MAX SDS Rotary Hammer Drill
Rotary hammers are another type of power tool that you may not think of immediately when envisioning essential gadgets for your kit. However, like staplers, rotary hammers are incredibly useful for various types of jobs and tasks. Like impact drivers and hammer drills, rotary hammers combine rotational force with impact, allowing you to bore holes into extremely robust materials. Unlike those previously discussed tools, though, rotary hammers typically provide a third feature: the ability to hammer without rotation. This functionality is extremely handy for jobs like masonry, demolition, construction, home improvement, and more, and depending on the type of bit you install, you can do everything from drill holes to remove old tile and shape stone with a rotary hammer.
If you're considering picking up a rotary hammer, you may want to consider the DeWalt 20V MAX SDS Rotary Hammer Drill. The tool comes with a 1-inch chuck for SDS bits, while the brushless motor is capable of providing 2.1 Joules of impact force. It features an active vibration control system to minimize user fatigue and discomfort and features a built-in belt hook, enabling you to quickly stash the tool without moving or bending over to place it on the ground. The rotary drill provides a mode selection switch, allowing you to quickly change between drilling, hammer drilling, and hammering or chipping modes, while a 360-degree side handle and depth rod help with stability and precision boring. You can grab the tool itself for $349 from Amazon, and it is compatible with all DeWalt 20-volt MAX batteries. It comes with excellent customer ratings, boasting 4.6 out of five stars based on more than 3,000 user reviews.
20V MAX XR Cordless Rivet Tool
Rivet guns are useful tools to own, and they're vital for various professions and trades. A rivet is a type of fastener frequently used to connect two pieces of metal. Instead of screwing into the metal, like a bolt, one end of the rivet has a head while the other end is cut off, flattened, rounded, or otherwise deformed, creating a secure and relatively permanent connection.
Power rivet tools, sometimes called rivet guns, are built to install blind rivets by pulling a core or mandrel out of the rivet and warping the shank end to join two pieces of material. These devices are commonly used in automotive and fabrication industries, thanks to their ability to create a solid connection that, ideally, won't loosen over time. Rivet guns are also a great example of another tool that you have to put down and pick up repeatedly, as you continue to line up rivet holes and add more rivets to the gun.
For those who work with rivets or those interested in adding a rivet gun to their collection, the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless Rivet Tool may be worth a look. The tool is capable of installing steel, stainless steel, and aluminum rivets ranging in size up to 3/16 inches and offers up to 2,100 pounds of pulling force. It can install 800 rivets on a single battery charge, while a tool-free design makes changing nose pieces quick and simple. The tool comes not only with a built-in belt hook for convenience, but it also includes an integrated mandrel catch to prevent messes and onboard nose piece storage. You can buy the DeWalt rivet gun for $299 on Amazon, where it boasts 4.6 out of five stars based on over 200 customer reviews.