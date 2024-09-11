Who Makes Harbor Freight's Rivet Guns & How Much Do They Cost?

To put it simply, rivets are used to create a tightly formed connection between two components like car body panels and housing to electronic devices. Another example of a rivet being used, which can be found in nearly every household, is when the handle is attached to a pot or pan. Rivets are great when using a simple screw or bolt system either won't be strong enough to hold it together long-term or give a seamless finish. Imagine trying to use a pan with a protruding bolt attached to it.

Personally, I use rivets for my full-time living tiny camper, which keeps all the cabinets and the belly band in place, so the egg shape of the fiberglass camper stays intact. Of course, silicone must be applied when I need to replace a rivet to ensure that there are no leaks during rain or snowstorms.

When I do have to replace one, though, it is fairly simple. I use my cordless drill and a longer drill bit with a slightly smaller diameter than the rivet. I place the drill bit on the center of the rivet and start drilling until the rivet either comes out and wraps itself about the bit or becomes loose enough to put it out with pliers. After which, I clean out the hole, place the new rivet in there with a rivet gun, and watch the magic seamlessly happen with a bit of pressure to back it.

