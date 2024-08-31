Red Vs. Blue Loctite Threadlocker: What's The Difference And Which Color Is Strongest?

When installing fasteners such as nuts and bolts, it may not be enough just to tighten them. Sometimes hardware can inadvertently become unscrewed due to air gaps or through vibration, creating a real problem. Fortunately, threadlockers are a liquid product you can apply on the threads of fasteners, and help ensure they stay tight. One of the most popular brands of threadlocker is Loctite, which started as a product name (Loctite, the liquid locknut) in the 1950s and then became the name of the whole corporation in 1963. Henkel, which now owns Loctite, has a wide array of brands under its wing and achieved $23.5 billion in revenue for 2023, per Forbes.com.

Advertisement

With fasteners having so many applications, it's beneficial to have varying degrees of adhesive strength to apply to projects big and small. Loctite offers some different formulas that are easily identifiable by color, such as blue, red, purple, and green. Loctite's blue threadlocker provides a medium strength hold that is designed for fasteners that need to be undone periodically. Conversely, Loctite's red threadlocker is much stronger, designed for larger bolts and more challenging to loosen for a longer lasting adhesion (which might leave you asking if WD-40 can defeat Loctite.)