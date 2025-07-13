The 5 Worst Smartphone Trends Of The Past Decade

Over the past few years, the smartphone industry has made some fantastic advancements. Camera sensors have grown bigger to reach the 200-megapixel mark with 10x optical zoom outputs. Mobile silicon, like the M-series processor inside iPads, can make quick work of media editing and graphics-intensive games. The OLED panels are getting stronger and more vibrant with each new generation.

Not all experiments, however, have reaped positive results. Some quickly died as short-lived fads, while a few others held immense promise but never got off the ground at a meaningful scale. A few trends that seem like an evolution, but offer more practical hurdles than collective convenience. For example, nearly every brand is now forcing AI to click and edit pictures, robbing them of their natural charm.

The industry also reached a stage where alternative operating systems, such as Windows Phone and Firefox OS, landed on the scene while promising a bright future, but ultimately withered away. In the past decade, the smartphone industry has delivered some wonderful products, but at the same time, it has also produced a few items that were either doomed from the get-go or simply refused to die off despite practical concerns. Listed below are five such trends that either died a quick death or persist as a haunting specter of modern technology.