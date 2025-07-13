5 Of The Best Ford Edge Alternatives

When it comes to the most practical American manufacturers, very few can hold their own against Ford. The best-selling brand to come out of the States throughout 2024, slightly ahead of Chevrolet, Ford offers an array of top-quality large vehicles you'd expect from a brand with so much authority in the market. With an SUV of almost any size in 2025, the lineup did get smaller this year, thanks to the discontinuation of the Ford Edge. The Explorer is now the sole remaining mid-size SUV, leading the charge in one of the industry's most competitive segments.

As is the case for many nameplates, the Ford Edge was discontinued last year as part of a production reshuffle. By only leaving the lineup last year, the 2024 Edge still more than holds up in most areas, particularly with its 2.0-liter inline-four producing 250 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque, with all-wheel drive as standard. Its efficiency is also respectable for a non-hybrid mid-size SUV at 22 MPG combined. Pricing for the 2024 Edge comes in at an average of $37,002, keeping in touch with the models still in production.

While the Edge certainly shouldn't be pushed aside just because it's not in production anymore, various major manufacturers still have attractive models in production that once rivaled the Ford. Coming in at similar price tags and with competitive specs all around, these five SUVs should be near the top of your list if you're in the market for a new mid-size SUV.