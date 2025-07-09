Every Cummins Medium-Duty Truck Engine Released So Far, Ranked By Horsepower

The next engine on our list is called the L9N, and it, just like the B6.7N that we wrote about above, is also EPA 2018 compliant — a major selling point for potential operators. It is an 8.9-liter inline-six unit that can produce between 250 and 320 hp, alongside up to 1,000 lb-ft of torque. According to Cummins, this engine is intended for use in transit and medium-duty truck applications, among others. It is also a natural gas engine, and can wholly run on compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), as well as renewable natural gas (RNG), without sacrificing any performance. According to its specification sheet, biomethane is also one of the fuel options for the L9N.

It also comes with the same new electronic control module as the B6.7M from earlier, meaning that this engine is also fully capable of monitoring itself and detecting any issues via its onboard diagnostics management system. The higher horsepower and performance does come with a tradeoff though, and that tradeoff is the 1,625-pound dry weight of this engine, as well as a slightly worse warranty. While the B6.7N gets a two-year unlimited warranty, only transit and shuttle bus applications get the unlimited warranty with this engine. If customers use the L9N in medium duty trucks, then their warranty is two years but limited to 250,000 miles. Thus, operators need to think about whether they'd rather have more grunt, or better warranty for their engine.