Can A Cummins Engine Run On Vegetable Oil? Here's What You Should Know

The demand for alternative fuels has never been higher. As the search for sustainable fuels continues to ramp up, one question that often comes up is whether Cummins diesel engines can truly run on vegetable oil. The short answer? Yes — but with some important distinctions. While standard vegetable oil isn't a diesel substitute, Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) is a promising and cleaner-burning alternative. In fact, Cummins has gone as far as to officially approve HVO for use in many of its generator sets. Here's what you should know if you're considering making the switch.

HVO is not the same as simply pouring vegetable oil from your kitchen into a diesel engine. HVO is produced through a hydrotreating process that converts waste lipids (such as used cooking oil, animal fats, and plant oils) into a paraffinic hydrocarbon fuel. This hydrotreating process removes oxygen from the feedstocks, creating a final product that's chemically similar to traditional diesel but with several eco-friendly advantages.