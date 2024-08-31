Can You Really Use Vegetable Oil As A Diesel Substitute?

It's no secret that gas is expensive, and very rarely does it decline in price for long. To counteract the damage done by fossil fuels, scientists are working hard to make it less essential for daily life. There are even some interesting renewable energy sources being explored these days to help out in different settings. Since diesel fuel is especially pricey and useful in more ways than one, it's no surprise that folks are eager for stand-in products to come along. Some are even of the belief that vegetable oil can be used as a diesel substitute.

So, is there any merit to this seemingly out-there idea? In simplest terms, no, off-the-shelf vegetable oil is not a good diesel alternative for even the most reliable diesel trucks of all time, yard equipment, or generators. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, research has shown that in the long term, vegetable oil can lead to serious engine damage. Carbon buildup occurs quickly, resulting in reduced engine efficiency and the need for costly repairs. Even if blended with diesel fuel, this issue is still present, making standard vegetable oil a risk to diesel engines at this juncture.

At the same time, just because vegetable oil isn't meant for long-term use in diesel engines doesn't mean it can't be in another form.

