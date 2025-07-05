How To Clean Your Car's Engine Bay The Right Way

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We can't blame you for selecting the DIY route in cleaning the engine bay. Professional work can cost $100 to $400, which is quite a chunk of change for something you can do in your driveway or garage. But as with most things related to car cleaning and detailing, there are things that you shouldn't do when washing, and you don't need to be an expert to wax the finish to perfection and keep it protected all year long. It's essentially the same when cleaning the engine bay: There are things worth knowing to do it right, and you can expertly do so without spending big money on expensive cleaning products.

The engine bay of a modern car, or even older models equipped with OBDII computers is home to an array of electrical wires and components that don't mesh well with water. Underhood parts, such as engine sensors, the alternator, ignition coils, or the distributor, could malfunction or break down inadvertently if left soaking in water.

Don't get us wrong, though, since it's relatively fine for the engine bay to get wet from time to time. However, enthusiastic DIYers could accidentally flood the engine bay with a strong stream of water, such as when using a pressure washer or garden hose at full force. Doing this without heeding the necessary precautions may cause a no-start condition after washing or cause unnecessary wear on hoses and other plastic parts.