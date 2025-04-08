Can Car Engines Get Wet? (And What Should You Do If It Does)
It's relatively fine for car engines to get wet. What's not okay is for water to get inside the engine or for electrical parts to soak in liquid, like the ignition coils, spark plugs, distributor (when applicable), and alternator. I've been driving, selling, fixing, modifying, and detailing cars for almost three decades. Experience has taught me that not all parts of an internal combustion engine can tolerate getting wet. That's why novices should not attempt to clean the engine bay with a hose without knowing what parts to cover and protect from water.
Meanwhile, hydrolocking occurs if water seeps inside the engine. Unlike fuel and air, water is incompressible and can bend the connecting rods or damage the bearings. Vehicles submerged in deep floods or unnecessarily splashing water near the air intake are a surefire recipe for a hydrolocked engine. As you're probably aware, exposure to large amounts of water is bad news for any gasoline or diesel engine, but getting them wet is not the end of the world.
Water can enter the engine bay when driving in heavy rain or wading over wet roads. As long as the engine is running, there's not much you need to do to protect it from moisture. In most cases, the heat of a running engine is enough to evaporate the liquid before doing serious harm.
Is it safe to wet the engine bay?
There's a reason why professionals charge $100 or more to wash, clean, and detail an engine bay. The process takes knowledge, skill, and the right tools to complete. However, if you feel compelled to show your car's engine some love, you can safely clean it using a few rags, a bottle of degreaser, or an all-purpose cleaner.
We don't recommend grabbing a hose and wetting the engine bay with intense water pressure. It's the same deal with a pressure washer, although it's possible if you're willing to undergo a few preventive steps to avoid water intrusion or damage. At this point, the least you can do is take a garbage bag or plastic cover to protect the parts that don't get along with water. As mentioned above, it includes the ignition coils and the alternator.
If, for instance, you accidentally sprayed water on the engine, grab a towel and wipe off the excess liquid immediately. Using pressurized air to blow off any excess water is also a good idea. It's best to avoid starting the engine (or turning the key to power the accessories) until everything is dry to prevent short-circuiting the electronics. Leave the hood open to air dry everything. Your car's engine won't explode or short out if wet, but it can get damaged if too much water enters the fray.