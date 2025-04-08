Can Car Engines Get Wet? (And What Should You Do If It Does)

It's relatively fine for car engines to get wet. What's not okay is for water to get inside the engine or for electrical parts to soak in liquid, like the ignition coils, spark plugs, distributor (when applicable), and alternator. I've been driving, selling, fixing, modifying, and detailing cars for almost three decades. Experience has taught me that not all parts of an internal combustion engine can tolerate getting wet. That's why novices should not attempt to clean the engine bay with a hose without knowing what parts to cover and protect from water.

Meanwhile, hydrolocking occurs if water seeps inside the engine. Unlike fuel and air, water is incompressible and can bend the connecting rods or damage the bearings. Vehicles submerged in deep floods or unnecessarily splashing water near the air intake are a surefire recipe for a hydrolocked engine. As you're probably aware, exposure to large amounts of water is bad news for any gasoline or diesel engine, but getting them wet is not the end of the world.

Water can enter the engine bay when driving in heavy rain or wading over wet roads. As long as the engine is running, there's not much you need to do to protect it from moisture. In most cases, the heat of a running engine is enough to evaporate the liquid before doing serious harm.

