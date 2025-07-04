5 Alternatives To The 2025 Toyota 4Runner Trailhunter Trim

Toyota's reputation for producing dependable, practical cars has predominantly been built by the more affordable models, such as the Camry and the Corolla. While these cars are excellent choices at the lower end of the market, they aren't exactly the most capable, with efficiency being the primary focus. There aren't many, but Toyota does offer some models that push past the $50,000. One of these is the revitalized 4Runner for the 2025 model year.

The base 2025 Toyota 4Runner is nothing to scoff at, doing a solid job in earning its $40,770 MSRP. However, at the opposite end of the trim levels, the top-spec Trailhunter transforms the SUV at a price tag of $66,900 (with a $1,495 destination charge). It's optimized in almost every area to make it one of the most capable rock crawlers. A hybrid version of the base model's turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder combines to produce 323 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque. The 4Runner Trailhunter also comes with part-time four-wheel drive, a two-speed transfer case, monotube shocks, and an array of driving modes to make it even more adept on challenging terrain.

The large off-road segment isn't quite as broad as others in the industry, but it's no less competitive. In true Toyota fashion, the 4Runner Trailhunter is a unique entry into this segment with its body-on-frame design and standard hybrid powertrain. Still, there are still plenty of similarly priced nameplates that hold up against the 2025 4Runner Trailhunter when it comes to off-road ability.