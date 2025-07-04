5 Alternatives To The 2025 Toyota 4Runner Trailhunter Trim
Toyota's reputation for producing dependable, practical cars has predominantly been built by the more affordable models, such as the Camry and the Corolla. While these cars are excellent choices at the lower end of the market, they aren't exactly the most capable, with efficiency being the primary focus. There aren't many, but Toyota does offer some models that push past the $50,000. One of these is the revitalized 4Runner for the 2025 model year.
The base 2025 Toyota 4Runner is nothing to scoff at, doing a solid job in earning its $40,770 MSRP. However, at the opposite end of the trim levels, the top-spec Trailhunter transforms the SUV at a price tag of $66,900 (with a $1,495 destination charge). It's optimized in almost every area to make it one of the most capable rock crawlers. A hybrid version of the base model's turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder combines to produce 323 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque. The 4Runner Trailhunter also comes with part-time four-wheel drive, a two-speed transfer case, monotube shocks, and an array of driving modes to make it even more adept on challenging terrain.
The large off-road segment isn't quite as broad as others in the industry, but it's no less competitive. In true Toyota fashion, the 4Runner Trailhunter is a unique entry into this segment with its body-on-frame design and standard hybrid powertrain. Still, there are still plenty of similarly priced nameplates that hold up against the 2025 4Runner Trailhunter when it comes to off-road ability.
2025 Ford Bronco Raptor
Even before it returned in its current guise, the Bronco was already one of the staple nameplates in America's automotive history. Released for the first time in 1965, the original Bronco's boxy, raised body aptly started the SUV segment as we know it today, with its core philosophy still proving to be effective on today's market. 2021 saw the return of the Bronco after a 25-year absence, and it has already reestablished itself as one of the best off-roaders on the market in its 2025 guise.
The base 2025 Bronco is barely cheaper than the 4Runner at $38,995, with its MSRP rising parallel to its Japanese rival. To get on par with the 4Runner Trailhunter trim, you'll have to go for the top-spec Raptor, which does cost more than the Trailhunter at $79,995 (with a $1,995 destination charge). The Bronco Raptor gets the most powerful engine available for the SUV: a 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 producing a solid 418 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque. Considerably more horsepower but not as much torque as the 4Runner Trailhunter, which can be expected as the Bronco aims to be just as effective at high speeds off-road as it is rock-crawling.
The performance enhancements don't stop there for the Raptor. Utilizing Ford's high-performance off-road stability suspension, the SUV also comes with semi-active dampers that constantly adapt to the terrain beneath the massive 37-inch all-terrain tires. Bolt-on fenders house these tires, heavy-duty bash plates and a front bumper for maximum protection.
2025 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2
Manufacturers don't often make their SUVs the most capable at handling tough off-road obstacles. Luckily, the other incredibly popular segment of pickup trucks introduces more alternatives to Toyota's SUV. Another one of America's leading automakers, Chevrolet has one of the largest SUV and pickup fleets on the market. While the brand doesn't have an SUV to rival the 4Runner Trailhuter, it certainly has a truck to fill that void in the shape of the Chevrolet Silverado.
A real alternative to the 4Runner Trailhunter, the 2025 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 starts at $72,195, including destination charges. Performance is more closely matched between the 4Runner Trailhunter and the Silverado ZR2 compared to other entries on this list, powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter engine producing 305 horsepower and 495 pound-feet of torque. A more powerful 6.2-liter V8 is available, but that adds $1,695 to the price.
Elsewhere, a two-speed transfer enables the ZR2 to handle deep, tough terrain and steep hills at the press of a button, bolstered by features such as hill descent control. Pickup trucks compensate for their lack of interior cargo space through towing capacity, with the Silverado ZR2 being able to tow up to 8,900 pounds with the base engine, aided by the tow/haul mode. Multimatic DSSV dampers complete the ZR2 exclusive suspension package, combined with 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory tires. If you're willing to lose the cargo space an SUV can provide, the Silverado ZR2 is tough to beat at this price point.
2025 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon X
While names such as the Bronco certainly have their place among the icons of the off-roading world, very few have had as much influence as the Jeep Wrangler. 1986 saw the release of the first Wrangler, maintaining the core foundations of the CJ model that it replaced. The Wrangler has always been simple, but that's what makes it so efficient as an off-roader. Leading the Jeep brand for decades, the Wrangler remains one of the flagship models in the 2025 lineup, with the top-spec Rubicon X trim being the best alternative to the Toyota 4Runner Trailhunter.
The Rubicon X isn't the top-spec Wrangler; that title goes to the $100,590 Rubicon 392. The Rubicon X in its four-door version comes in less than the 4Runner Trailhunter, at $61,405 plus a $1,995 destination charge. Looking at the specs, the 2025 Wrangler Rubicon X's 3.6-liter V6 engine produces a lower 285 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque. The power may not be the same, but the Rubicon X still comes with off-road-ready equipment such as a 4:1 transfer case to make up for the lower performance at lower speeds.
Mechanically identical to the base Rubicon, you also get best-in-class 100:1 crawl ratio with the standard manual transmission and available 4.88 rear axle gear ratio. Another way the Rubicon X justifies its higher price tag is through improved interior features such as genuine Nappa leather seat upholstery, as opposed to the synthetic material in the 4Runner Trailhunter.
2025 Land Rover Defender 130
Leaving the American brands and focusing on the best offering from across the pond, Land Rover has long been the pinnacle of off-roading for the British automotive industry. Bridging the gap between luxury and practicality, the Defender nameplate has always represented the English at the top of the off-road segment since its introduction in 1978, also producing the Range Rover line as well as the Discovery SUV. Fast forward to 2025, the Defender comes in four trims, with the second-highest 130 variant priced closest to the 4Runner Trailhunter this year.
Starting at $69,700 with a $1,625 delivery charge for the 130 bodystyle and standard S spec, the 2025 Defender 130 is only slightly more expensive than its rival from Toyota. Powered by a 3.0-liter six-cylinder, it's another rival that can't quite match the performance of the Trailhunter, producing 295 horsepower and 296 pound-feet of torque. SlashGear tested the more powerful mild hybrid version of the 130, but that pushes the MSRP to $77,700. You do still get features such as a two-speed transfer case with the Defender 130, with air suspension, traction control, stability control, and the terrain response system.
Aside from the mechanical components that keep the Defender 130 capable both on and off the beaten track, the extended wheel base is what makes this body style such an upgrade from the lower trim. Coming with a third row as standard, you get a higher 89 cubic feet of cargo space behind the first row.
2025 Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter
If you love the sound of the new 2025 4Runner in its top-spec Trailhunter guise but would also like to reap the benefits that pickup trucks bring, Toyota has you covered. For the all-new generation of the 4Runner, the mid-size SUV uses the same platform as the one-year-older Tacoma pickup, with their design styles at this level being noticeably similar. Alongside looking incredibly similar at the front, the 2025 Tacoma shares many of its key components with the 4Runner, leaving the choice to which one you buy dependent on your specific needs.
Priced at a lower $62,375 with a $1,595 destination charge, the Tacoma Trailhunter shares the same turbocharged 2.4-liter inline-four hybrid engine, producing 323 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque. You also get the same eight-speed automatic transmission as well as the two-speed transfer case, complete with part-time four-wheel drive. The stabilizer can be disconnected to help move through uneven terrain. The Trailhunter suspension system is also present, keeping the performance and off-road equipment the same between these two Toyota beasts.
Similarly to the Chevrolet Silverado, the Tacoma Trailhunter's towing capacity is one of its benefits over the 4Runner Trailhunter. Toyota says the former can tow up to 6,000 pounds, which is only just about the SUV's 5,800-pound rating. There really isn't much in it between these two mechanically, but if you'll be hauling heavy loads, the Tacoma Trailhunter will naturally be the better option compared to the 4Runner with its flat bed.