Ford Bronco Raptor Vs Bronco Badlands: What's The Difference?

The Ford Bronco has many variations available, nine in total, and they are all equipped for different tasks. While all of them will perform just fine on a traditional highway, some people pick up their Bronco to go off-road, and if you're doing that you'll want something that's up to the task. The Bronco Raptor and Bronco Badlands may be two models you're deciding between, and the price gap between the pair suggests some big differences.

The Badlands MSRP begins at $50,095 while the Raptor climbs to $90,035. This makes the Raptor the most expensive of all the variants, and it's not particularly close. With the price of an entire Bronco Big Bend separating the two, it's clear the Raptor is for people with a much higher budget. To justify the price, the Raptor comes equipped with a more powerful 3.0L EcoBoost V6 engine compared to the 2.7L engine powering the Badlands. That's not the only change between the two, and it becomes clear the Raptor is the pick for people who want to tackle any terrain thrown at them.