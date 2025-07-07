5 Useful Features You Didn't Know Your Subaru Had

You might have experienced that sinking feeling when you realize that you've locked your keys or key fob in your car. Even if you've been fortunate enough to have never done it, you've definitely dreaded it. But Subaru has made sure that locking your keys in the car is a problem with a solution. In fact, they even encourage you to do so. With Subaru's PIN Code Access feature, you can easily unlock your car even without your key or fob. This feature is built into the trunk latch button that you can use to set up a code for a secure way to get into your car when your keys aren't around or are trapped in the car.

This comes in particularly handy when you're out and about adventuring, whether that be at the beach or on a hike, and you need a safe place to stash your keys (just make sure you have your key fob disabled and hidden away if you decide to do this). Once you have this feature set up, simply enter your code by pressing the trunk latch button according to the digits of your code. So, one press for the number one, two presses for the number two, and so on. This isn't a flashy one, but it's definitely useful, especially if you want to avoid setting off your car alarm or calling a locksmith. This feature is available on later models of most Subaru vehicles, including the Impreza, WRX, Legacy, Forester, Crosstrek, and Outback.