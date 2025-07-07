5 Useful Features You Didn't Know Your Subaru Had
Over the years, Subaru has built a reputation for ruggedness, reliability, comfort, and producing some of the cutest dog commercials. What you might not know is that there are a bunch of clever and handy features packed into most Subarus that often fly under the radar. You don't want these to stay hidden, though, as they could pretty much transform your driving experience. We're talking about the kind of features that make life easier and safer, once you actually know they exist.
You probably know your Subaru comes with all-wheel drive, a backup camera, and enough cargo space to fit your entire life. But whether you're a longtime Subaru fan or just getting behind the wheel for the first time, chances are there are a few features hiding in your car that you haven't discovered yet. Like most modern vehicles, Subarus are packed with smart, practical tools, and some of the most useful ones are easy to overlook. From safety smarts to everyday convenience, here are five underrated features that might just change the way you drive.
Auto Vehicle Hold (AVH)
Stop-and-go traffic is already frustrating enough without having to constantly keep pressure on the brake pedal. That's the entire point of Subaru's Automatic Vehicle Hold (AVH) feature. It replaced a similar feature known as Hill Holder on older Subaru models. It's designed to take some pressure off, literally. Once activated, your car will automatically remain stationary even when you take your foot off the brake. So, whether you're in rush-hour traffic, driving on an incline, or waiting in a drive-thru line, you can keep your car in place until you hit the gas pedal to get moving again.
Automatic Vehicle Hold is one of those features that, once you discover it, you'll probably wonder how you ever lived without it. The feature is great because not only does it help with driver fatigue, but it also offers an extra bit of control when your car is stopped on a slippery surface or when driving on a steep incline. And the great thing is that this feature is available on newer versions of almost every Subaru model. If you don't have AVH activated already, you can easily do so by simply pressing the dedicated AVH button, which can usually be found near the center console.
PIN Code Access
You might have experienced that sinking feeling when you realize that you've locked your keys or key fob in your car. Even if you've been fortunate enough to have never done it, you've definitely dreaded it. But Subaru has made sure that locking your keys in the car is a problem with a solution. In fact, they even encourage you to do so. With Subaru's PIN Code Access feature, you can easily unlock your car even without your key or fob. This feature is built into the trunk latch button that you can use to set up a code for a secure way to get into your car when your keys aren't around or are trapped in the car.
This comes in particularly handy when you're out and about adventuring, whether that be at the beach or on a hike, and you need a safe place to stash your keys (just make sure you have your key fob disabled and hidden away if you decide to do this). Once you have this feature set up, simply enter your code by pressing the trunk latch button according to the digits of your code. So, one press for the number one, two presses for the number two, and so on. This isn't a flashy one, but it's definitely useful, especially if you want to avoid setting off your car alarm or calling a locksmith. This feature is available on later models of most Subaru vehicles, including the Impreza, WRX, Legacy, Forester, Crosstrek, and Outback.
Reverse Automatic Braking
Backing out of driveways and tight parking spaces can be surprisingly stressful, even more so when you have limited visibility. That's where Subaru steps in with Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB) to act as your co-pilot in the driver's seat. RAB uses sonar and other ultrasonic sensors to scan the area around your car, and if it detects an obstacle, whether it be a trash can, a wall, or something more precious, it automatically applies the brakes to avoid a collision. It's part of a set of safety features implemented in post-2017 Subaru models known as EyeSight.
It isn't just a handy feature. Reverse Automatic Braking could be potentially life-saving. If you spend time driving in a busy city, you would know how a car could appear out of nowhere. Even in suburban areas, there could be a kid on a bike that you swear wasn't there a second ago. Instead of relying solely on your mirrors or backup camera, RAB adds another layer of real-time protection, even if you're momentarily distracted. The system can be toggled on or off from your vehicle's settings menu, and you'll typically see a "RAB Off" light on the dash when it's disabled. But for most drivers, once it's on, you'll forget it's even there, until it quietly saves the day.
Steering Responsive Headlights
Driving at night can be tricky, especially on winding roads or poorly lit streets. Subaru's Steering Responsive Headlights (SRH) are designed to take some of that stress off your shoulders by doing exactly what the name suggests: they turn with your steering wheel. As you round a corner, the headlights pivot in real-time to illuminate the direction you're heading, providing better visibility through turns and making it easier to spot obstacles, pedestrians, or animals on the road.
SRH is a lot more than a 'nice to have' feature. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety rated the 2022 Subaru Outback as having the best headlights across trim levels because of its SRH technology. According to IIHS studies, quality headlights are linked to lower rates of accidents at night. And when paired with Subaru's High Beam Assist, the system gets even smarter. High Beam Assist automatically switches between high and low beams based on the traffic and lighting conditions it detects around you, so you're never dazzling other drivers or missing out on extra visibility. SRH is available on several Subaru models, including the Outback, Forester, Legacy, and more.
X-MODE and Hill Descent Control
Whether you're off-roading for fun or just trying to survive your icy driveway, Subaru's X-MODE is the feature you'll be glad to have. One press of a button, and your car instantly adjusts the all-wheel drive, engine, brakes, and transmission to give you the best possible traction on tricky terrain. It's basically the don't panic mode for mud, snow, gravel, or any surface that could make your tires go haywire.
And when you're headed downhill on something steep or slick? That's where Hill Descent Control comes in. It automatically keeps your speed slow and steady without you having to ride the brakes. You just handle the steering, and your Subaru takes care of the rest, without you having to worry about slipping or sliding. You'll find X-MODE on lots of Subaru models like the Outback, Forester, and Crosstrek, and some even come with a dual-mode version for extra tough conditions. If you haven't tried it yet, it's one of those features that feels like magic the first time you use it.