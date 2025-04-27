What Does 'RAB Off' Mean On A Subaru's Dashboard (And How To Turn It Back On)

These days, vehicles come equipped with more viable safety measures, bells, and whistles than at any other moment in history. So much so that even some of those bells and whistles seem to have bells and whistles of their own. That's particularly true when it comes to Subarus, as vehicles from the Japanese automaker are particularly well thought of in the automobile arena for their safety features. They've got so many safety features and alerts built in, it can be tough to keep track of what they all do — especially those with acronyms, like RAB.

If you have seen those three letters pop up on your Subaru's LCD screen, they may well have been followed by the word "Off." It's also likely that when you saw the "RAB Off" notification, you were backing your vehicle up, as the "R" in RAB stands for "Reverse." As for the "AB," they mean "Automatic Braking." So when you see "RAB Off" pop up on your screen, it means the vehicle's Reverse Automatic Braking system has been disabled.

The name Reverse Automatic Braking is, of course, relatively self-explanatory, as the sonar-based feature works in similar fashion to an automatic emergency braking system, and is essentially designed to apply the brakes on your car for you when you get too close to an object. And yes, it could save you a few headaches — not to mention a load of cash — if you regularly parallel park or just have trouble backing up.

