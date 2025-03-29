What Does AVH Stand For In A Subaru? (And Can You Turn The Feature Off?)

Just about every automotive brand has its own proprietary technologies that help to differentiate their creations from the competitions. One such system you can find in most modern Subaru vehicles is the AVH function, which stands for "Auto Vehicle Hold."

The AVH function is primarily designed to lock the car's brakes when it comes to a complete stop, holding it in place even on a steep incline. This feature was first implemented on Subaru vehicles in 2018, replacing a previous similar feature called "Hill Holder." It's kind of like a parking or emergency brake, but the big difference is that, while AVH is active, you can keep the car in drive and get moving again right away, no shifting necessary.

It's also more comfortable if you're going to be stuck on an incline for a few minutes, as it eliminates the need to keep your foot pressed on the brake pedal. The only real catch is that AVH can only be activated while your seatbelt is secured — if you unclick your seatbelt while AVH is on, your emergency brake will automatically be engaged.

As convenient as all of this sounds, it is definitely a departure from the traditional automotive playbook, and might be a bit disorienting for some drivers. Not unlike the regular parking brake, you might end up forgetting it's there. Don't worry, though; if you'd prefer not to use AVH, disabling it is as simple as pressing a button.