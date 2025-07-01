5 Products You Might Not Know Rolls-Royce Makes

The name Rolls-Royce will likely evoke a selection of specific adjectives in the mind of most. "Luxury," for one. "Opulent" is another. And, unless you're one of the very, very lucky few, "unattainable" is probably up there too. The Rolls-Royce Spectre and Cullinan Series II, for example, are picture-perfect examples of the otherworldly class and refinement the brand brings to the table. For $500,000 of your hard-earned dollars, it's the least you'd expect.

However, more products are made under the Rolls-Royce name than these (admittedly impressive) passenger vehicles. And while not all of them are quite as luxurious or classy as the cars, they're hardly more attainable, often the preserve of armies and huge corporations. You see, there currently are two Rolls-Royces: the one that makes the cars is Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, which has been a BMW brand since 2003. The other is Rolls-Royce Holdings, which traces its roots back to 1906 and once counted the motorcar division under its umbrella, but is now a wholly separate company from the BMW-owned operation — that's the Rolls-Royce we're focused on here.

Rolls-Royce Holdings manufactures serious, megabucks hardware for defense and civil aerospace markets, with a notable presence in power generation and energy storage markets. It's a whole other world compared to the cars, and you may be surprised by some of the distinctly unglamorous — but no less impressive — hardware that bears the Rolls-Royce name.