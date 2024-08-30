Which Fighter Jets Use Rolls-Royce Engines?

The brand Rolls-Royce is associated with elegant, luxurious automobiles, but the company that manufactures these vehicles is actually called Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Ltd, and is a subsidiary of the BMW Group. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, meanwhile, is an aerospace and defense company.

Rolls-Royce was established in 1906, after aviation pioneer Charles Rolls and engineer Henry Royce struck up a partnership. The two men had met two years earlier through a man named Henry Edmunds, who was a shareholder in Royce's company and a friend of Rolls. Legend has it that as soon as Rolls laid eyes on one of Royce's own twin-cylinder 10hp motor cars, he agreed to sell as many as the engineer could produce under the name Rolls-Royce.

Rolls-Royce entered the military aircraft sector during World War I, when it produced its first aircraft engine. Called the Eagle, the engine powered a number of British aircraft during that time, including the well-known Sopwith Atlantic, Blackburn Blackbird, Royal Aircraft Factory F.E.2d, Felixstowe F.2A, and Handley Page H.P.12 O/400.

History buffs might also recall that later Rolls-Royce developed the Merlin engine that helped the allies win World War II, as it powered aircraft such as the Spitfire and Lancaster. Additionally, Rolls-Royce designed the massive Pegasus jet engine, which was used by the Royal Air Force (RAF) and the United States Marine Corps (USMC) for decades.

With this in mind, it should come as no surprise that Rolls-Royce engines power some of the most advanced fighter jets in the world.