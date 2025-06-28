Why Are TikTokers Flipping Ford Logos Backwards

Known for its incredible algorithm that quickly learns your preferred kind of brainrot, TikTok is a gift that keeps on giving in the digital age. And for people who love cars, there's no shortage of short form content designed to educate, inform, or even just entertain you on a daily basis. When you're not watching a goldfish driving in a mind-boggling fish-operated vehicle (FOV), TikTok car lovers can learn other cool things on the social media platform, like the simple joys of flipping logos. While the Ford logo has been around for decades, many fans of the revolutionary car brand have discovered a trendy new way to appreciate it with a pop culture twist. By flipping their camera screen, some TikTokers have discovered that it spells out the word "brat". Although, some people may need a little more squinting to see it properly.

For the oldies reading this, the term "brat" may not necessarily mean anything positive or remind them of the now-discontinued Subaru Brat pickup truck. But for the young (or young at heart), the term can be attributed to the iconic brat summer, which is from global pop star Charlie XCX's music. Apart from the word "brat", other design elements like a certain shade of green also trigger the same energy. That said, there isn't an actual Ford vehicle that has the reversed logo in-person. But, life can sometimes imitate art, and we might be seeing some actual custom decals on the streets in the future.