Why Are TikTokers Flipping Ford Logos Backwards
Known for its incredible algorithm that quickly learns your preferred kind of brainrot, TikTok is a gift that keeps on giving in the digital age. And for people who love cars, there's no shortage of short form content designed to educate, inform, or even just entertain you on a daily basis. When you're not watching a goldfish driving in a mind-boggling fish-operated vehicle (FOV), TikTok car lovers can learn other cool things on the social media platform, like the simple joys of flipping logos. While the Ford logo has been around for decades, many fans of the revolutionary car brand have discovered a trendy new way to appreciate it with a pop culture twist. By flipping their camera screen, some TikTokers have discovered that it spells out the word "brat". Although, some people may need a little more squinting to see it properly.
For the oldies reading this, the term "brat" may not necessarily mean anything positive or remind them of the now-discontinued Subaru Brat pickup truck. But for the young (or young at heart), the term can be attributed to the iconic brat summer, which is from global pop star Charlie XCX's music. Apart from the word "brat", other design elements like a certain shade of green also trigger the same energy. That said, there isn't an actual Ford vehicle that has the reversed logo in-person. But, life can sometimes imitate art, and we might be seeing some actual custom decals on the streets in the future.
How TikTok trends are shaping car driver experiences
Through the years, TikTok has become a content machine that has quickly overtaken the modern world. With its complex recommendation system, it quickly determines what you enjoy watching the most and feeds you more of what it thinks you will like. In some cases, places like TikTok can be a place where imagination can run free. Previously, we've talked about how many people discovered that they could recreate 4-cylinder engine sounds with everyday popsicle sticks, which is a nice little rainy day activity with your kids.
Alternatively, car lovers may also be regularly confronted with recommendations for things to buy, including some items that may fall short of their viral expectations. Previously, we took a TikTok-famous solar-powered fan for a ride and were gravely disappointed with its performance. Unfortunately, with how easy it is to make TikTok videos, it's not uncommon for people with no background testing products to give misleading claims just so they can get a quick buck from affiliate links or from view counts.
Not to mention, while some trends are harmless, there have been some pretty problematic TikTok ones in the past as well. For example, thousands of Kia and Hyundai owners were confronted with issues of theft due to a viral trend that involved stealing cars using USB cables. While the companies addressed these with software updates and stickers, the reality is that it has left a mark in the global car industry.