This Viral TikTok Video Uses Popsicle Sticks To Recreate 4-Cylinder Engine Sounds
TikTok is the place for quite literally anything. Within a few minutes of opening the app, you can find essential "how to" videos, funny clips to send to friends, or the next social media trend. There's even a TikTok shop with in-feed video, live shopping, and creator benefits. And sometimes, you stumble on a video of someone using popsicle sticks to recreate a 4-cylinder engine, leaving you completely dumbfounded.
ENGINE SOUND 4 cylinder! I`m trying to replicate engine sounds! #enginesound #revup #Minimoto #Minimotolife #minimotoadventure #Pocketbike #enginesound #Pocketrocket #MiniMotomadness #micromotor #minibike #minimotogang #TinyRider #PocketRacer #FunOnWheels #SmallButFast #follow #tiktok #foryoupage #duet #tiktok4fun #loveyoutiktok #trending #viral #Funny #memes #Happy
TikTok user @minimotordiy specializes in DIY mini engines, and one glance through their profile will showcase their interesting talent of creating contraptions that emulate the sounds of real-life engines. And with only a few popsicle sticks, some cardboard, and a power drill, they've made an incredibly realistic 4-cylinder engine sound, gaining over 4 million views. The sound is so close to its real-world counterpart that if you close your eyes, you think you're listening to a video of an actual engine. It's truly impressive on another level.
The mini cardboard creations don't end there
Creator @minimotordiy is still relatively new to TikTok, having only posted on the platform since late 2023, but the creator has already found their niche with their mini cardboard creations. Although the video of the 4-cylinder engine was by far the creator's most viral, it's far from their last project and definitely not the only one to use popsicle sticks.
Their explosion on TikTok began with their first DIY mini engine, gaining hundreds of thousands of views after creating a V8 engine with some cardboard, a power drill, metal wire, and of course, popsicle sticks. From there, @minimotordiy dove deeper into what kind of engine noises you can make with a few household items. They perfected the miniature V8 while experimenting with larger DIY projects, creating the viral 4-cylinder cardboard engine and a two-pipe 8-cylinder engine. They even added a few pieces of PVC pipe to their arsenal, using it to put together a DIY Subura boxer and 3-cylinder engines.
In fact, @minimotordiy has even put together games with their cardboard creations, such as having audiences guess the number of cylinders of one of their latest projects. And it's safe to say they've only perfected their DIY engines, as they're practically indiscernible from their real-life counterparts.