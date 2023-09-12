TikTok Shop Launches With In-Feed Video, Live Shopping, And Creator Benefits

TikTok Shop is designed to provide a steady stream of product-related content to users based on their own viewing and shopping preferences. Businesses can now customize their brand pages, turning them into browsable content collections. The update also allows brands to circulate their own ads through dedicated Shop feeds.

On the user side, you can now click through any tagged products in a TikTok video to immediately reach a store page, giving you more info on the product and allowing you to purchase it. There's also a dedicated "Shop" tab on the TikTok interface where you can browse products and promotions. All purchases made are handled through TikTok's secure payment and fulfillment system, in a similar vein to Amazon.

For content creators, TikTok Shop makes it easier to link up with brands for affiliate deals, allowing for commission-based marketing strategies. Not only that, but TikTok is also working to help brands and merchants broaden their networks, connecting them with other e-commerce platforms like Shopify and WooCommerce.

"TikTok Shop empowers brands and creators to connect with highly-engaged customers based on their interests, and it combines the power of community, creativity, and commerce to deliver a seamless shopping experience," TikTok said in the TikTok Shop press release.

The TikTok Shop update has already begun rolling out on the user side of the platform. For merchants and brands interested in listing products, sign-ups have also opened up to become an official TikTok Shop Seller.