TikTok Shop Launches With In-Feed Video, Live Shopping, And Creator Benefits
As one of the favored social media apps, TikTok is uniquely positioned to be a source of major product influence. Many users, both small-time and prominent, enjoy sharing the interesting products, clothes, and other assorted odds and ends they've purchased in TikTok videos — to the point the hashtag "#TikTokMadeMeBuyIt" has become one of the platform's most frequently-used.
TikTok is a major economic hub just waiting to happen, which is why the platform's creators have decided to put its influence to use and launch a proper store. In an announcement posted to the official TikTok news blog, the company confirmed the launch of TikTok Shop, a specialized content feed for merchants big and small to broadcast their wares directly to potential customers, allowing customers to make quick and easy purchases when something catches their eye.
Not only does TikTok Shop provide a new avenue for brand and manufacturer advertising, it's also a new potential revenue stream for content creators.
Welcome to TikTok Shop
TikTok Shop is designed to provide a steady stream of product-related content to users based on their own viewing and shopping preferences. Businesses can now customize their brand pages, turning them into browsable content collections. The update also allows brands to circulate their own ads through dedicated Shop feeds.
On the user side, you can now click through any tagged products in a TikTok video to immediately reach a store page, giving you more info on the product and allowing you to purchase it. There's also a dedicated "Shop" tab on the TikTok interface where you can browse products and promotions. All purchases made are handled through TikTok's secure payment and fulfillment system, in a similar vein to Amazon.
For content creators, TikTok Shop makes it easier to link up with brands for affiliate deals, allowing for commission-based marketing strategies. Not only that, but TikTok is also working to help brands and merchants broaden their networks, connecting them with other e-commerce platforms like Shopify and WooCommerce.
"TikTok Shop empowers brands and creators to connect with highly-engaged customers based on their interests, and it combines the power of community, creativity, and commerce to deliver a seamless shopping experience," TikTok said in the TikTok Shop press release.
The TikTok Shop update has already begun rolling out on the user side of the platform. For merchants and brands interested in listing products, sign-ups have also opened up to become an official TikTok Shop Seller.