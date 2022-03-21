TikTok Is Stunned By This Goldfish Who Knows How To Drive

When it comes to the internet, many of us may feel like we've already seen it all, and then some. Although we may have access to a whole world of knowledge at our fingertips, many of us resort to watching people dancing and dogs being cute on TikTok instead of exploring the latest scientific developments. No judgment, by the way — watching dog videos is a very appropriate way to spend your leisure time. But what if you could get both from your daily dose of TikTok?

This time around, Motive Future on TikTok blew the minds of hundreds of thousands of users by sharing a video of a goldfish that was able to learn how to drive. No, you didn't misread. The goldfish, equipped with specialized tech, was successfully trained by a team of scientists to drive a vehicle. Of course, none of us have to worry about some sort of a goldfish revolution where our pets suddenly all learn how to drive our cars and eventually take over the planet. Let's leave the (mildly successful) hands-off driving ventures to electric vehicles like Tesla.

The so-called fish car, officially referred to as a fish-operated vehicle (FOV), is the result of research conducted at the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Israel. Aside from conquering TikTok, the research delivered many interesting findings about goldfish, the ways in which they learn, and the capabilities they possess.