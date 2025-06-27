5 Cars With Brembo Brakes You Can Buy In The US
In addition to providing big horsepower numbers, sports cars and enthusiast vehicles have to be all-around performance packages now. Long gone are the days of all-go-and-no-stop muscle cars. Modern sports cars need to handle well, drive well, have a full suite of standard equipment, and they need to stop on a dime — thankfully, that's where the latest and greatest brakes come into play.
One of the most popular brands in the automotive brake industry is Brembo. Founded in 1961 in Bergamo, Italy, Brembo was originally a small family workshop. A truck transporting brake components overturned in 1964, however, and opened a big door for Brembo founders, the Bombassei family. They were given the responsibility of repairing the damaged Alfa Romeo brakes, which eventually turned into a production gig. Since then, they've widened their scope considerably. They're all over the performance world, and they provide braking components for every team in Formula 1 racing. They sell big brake kits, upgraded pads and rotors, and calipers of virtually every shape and size. So, it only makes sense that they'd be in some of the highest-performance vehicles you can buy today — available direct from the factory. Here are just a handful of those vehicles.
Acura Integra Type S
The Acura Integra Type S is the top of the pecking order for the compact luxury hatchback. It's powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that pumps out 320 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. All power is met with stopping force provided by 4-piston Brembo front calipers (the Type S uses Acura-provided rear calipers), clamping down on 13.8-inch ventilated front rotors. These are significantly larger than the brakes on the standard Integra, which measure 12.3 inches up front and 11.1 inches in the rear.
The Integra Type S isn't available with any special packages or options, so the Brembo brakes come standard — they're included in the MSRP of $54,095 (including $1,195 destination fee). That's a significant price increase over the standard model (the base Integra starts as low as $34,195), but the extra power provided by the 2.0-liter engine and the extra performance from the Type S's unique hardware will likely prove worth the extra money to most buyers. In our First Drive of the Integra Type S, the brakes were seriously impressive, with excellent response and pedal feel — exactly what you want from high-performance brakes.
Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat
Stopping something as large as the Dodge Durango is a heavy-duty task, especially when it has over 700 horsepower. The Durango SRT Hellcat uses Dodge's once-ubiquitous supercharged Hellcat engine with 6.2 liters of displacement to put out 710 hp and 645 lb-ft. That's enough power to get the three-row family SUV from zero to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds. But don't forget, you gotta bring this behemoth to a stop too. According to Dodge, the Durango Hellcat has a curb weight of 5,575 lbs, with other trim levels dropping as low as 4,875 lbs. When I tested the Durango Hellcat earlier this year, I was especially glad to have big Brembo brakes while driving through the mountains.
The standard brake size for a Durango is 13.8-inch rotors up front with two-piston calipers. Go with the R/T version, and you can get 15-inch rotors with six-piston Brembo calipers. Like the R/T models, the Hellcat uses six-piston Brembo calipers, but the rotors grow to 15.7 inches. It's not just the fronts either — rear Brembo calipers are available in the rear of the R/T and come standard on the Hellcat model, with rotors measuring 13.7 inches on both models. The starting price for the 2025 Durango Hellcat is currently $86,990 (including $1,995 destination fee), but if you want Brembo brakes for less, opt for one of the R/T trims.
Subaru BRZ tS
Affordable, compact, and fun to drive, the Subaru BRZ is one of our favorite attainable performance coupes. It's powered by a naturally aspirated 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 228 hp and 184 lb-ft. Available with a six-speed manual, the BRZ is highly engaging, even if it doesn't exactly blitz a straight-line race at a drag strip. Still, get going in a hurry through some corners, and you'll want high-performance brakes. That's where the BRZ's tS (tuned by STI) trim comes in. The tS offers larger front and rear rotors than the standard model, with 12.8-inch rotors up front and 12.4-inch rotors in the rear — both clamped down on by Brembo calipers (four-piston up front, single-piston rears).
When SlashGear's Chris Davies drove the BRZ tS, he opined that the base versions of the BRZ could be righteously entertaining without the high price of entry. A BRZ Premium has a starting price of $32,265 (including $1,170 destination fee), while the top-trim tS moves up to $37,415. Base versions miss out on the Brembo brakes, but they're much less expensive and get the same amount of power. Testing both the BRZ and its twin, the Toyota GR86, I came to a similar conclusion — lots of fun can be had without pushing up against either vehicle's price ceiling. In the end, though, if you're looking for the prestige of a set of Brembos, it can be had for a relatively low price on either of these coupes.
Ford Mustang
There are several different configurations of the Ford Mustang. As you'd probably expect, there are fastback and convertible models, and there are different engines to choose from, like the turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder EcoBoost or the classic 5.0-liter V8. Power ranges from 315 hp and 350 lb-ft on four-cylinder all the way up to 500 hp and 418 lb-ft with the V8 under the hood of the Dark Horse model. And if that's not enough, there are always ultra-high-performance versions like the Mustang GTD, which pushes out 815 hp.
What you might not expect, though, is the wide availability of the optional Brembo brakes. Available on both the EcoBoost and V8-powered Mustang are large 15.3-inch (390mm) front brake rotors with six-piston Brembo Calipers. On the high-performance Dark Horse trim, the front Brembos come standard, naturally. How much you'll pay for your Mustang with Brembos depends on which engine you want, but using the mid-range GT Fastback as an example, prices start at $49,250 (including $1,995 destination fee and $695 acquisition fee). The Brembo brakes will cost you an additional $1,995 from there, but for enthusiasts or track-day regulars, the added braking performance is likely worth the added cost.
Chevrolet Corvette
One of America's most iconic sports cars, the Chevrolet Corvette, is a natural fit for high-performance brakes. The standard C8 Corvette is powered by a 6.2-liter V8 that makes 490 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque — excellent numbers even by modern standards. And in my recent test of the 2025 Corvette, I was able to drive the car equipped with the optional Z51 Performance Package, which includes upgraded Brembo brakes. The brakes had excellent performance, even during intense driving conditions. The base C8 is currently $70,195 (including $1,895 destination fee) and the Z51 Performance Package adds $6,345 to that price tag. Despite its significant cost, the Performance Package is very desirable. It also comes with other upgrades like the Z51's upgraded exhaust, upgraded suspension, an additional 5 horsepower, and an electronic limited slip differential.
The base version of the Corvette isn't the only one with available Brembos either. The Corvette Z06 is an even-higher performance version of the mid-engine American sports car, swapping out the 6.2-liter V8 for a screaming flat-plane crank 5.5-liter V8. With the available Z07 Performance Package, the Z06 gets carbon ceramic Brembo brakes for even more stopping power. The Z07 Package does, however, add $8,995 to the starting price of the Z06.