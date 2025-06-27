5 Cars With Brembo Brakes You Can Buy In The US

In addition to providing big horsepower numbers, sports cars and enthusiast vehicles have to be all-around performance packages now. Long gone are the days of all-go-and-no-stop muscle cars. Modern sports cars need to handle well, drive well, have a full suite of standard equipment, and they need to stop on a dime — thankfully, that's where the latest and greatest brakes come into play.

One of the most popular brands in the automotive brake industry is Brembo. Founded in 1961 in Bergamo, Italy, Brembo was originally a small family workshop. A truck transporting brake components overturned in 1964, however, and opened a big door for Brembo founders, the Bombassei family. They were given the responsibility of repairing the damaged Alfa Romeo brakes, which eventually turned into a production gig. Since then, they've widened their scope considerably. They're all over the performance world, and they provide braking components for every team in Formula 1 racing. They sell big brake kits, upgraded pads and rotors, and calipers of virtually every shape and size. So, it only makes sense that they'd be in some of the highest-performance vehicles you can buy today — available direct from the factory. Here are just a handful of those vehicles.