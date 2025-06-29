4 Cars Sold In The USA That Are Built In China
Many people think that they know the automotive world — they walk into a dealership, see a familiar 'murican badge on a car, and assume they're buying a good old slice of Midwest engineering. However, there are exactly four cars that are currently on sale in the U.S. that are actually manufactured on the other side of the world in Asia. We're talking about vehicles wearing the stars and stripes while being born under the red flag of the People's Republic of China. And, before you write to us, we know that some Tesla models are also made in China, but we've restricted this list to the four cars that have every single unit of their nameplate made in China.
For instance, only some units of the Tesla Model Y — which many believe is Tesla's most reliable model in 2025 — comes from the Shanghai plant, with other factories around the world also contributing, so we haven't included it. And while China does come up with some of the coolest cars around, all four of these Chinese-made American cars are bog standard, verging on boring.
Four cars may not sound like a lot, but just a few years ago, the number was zero, because the government was doing a pretty good job of incentivizing domestic manufacturing for the auto industry. However, things have clearly started to change, not least because of the current situation of tariffs being thrown around left and right. With all that said, let's get to the cars.
Buick Envision
The first car on our list comes from a quintessentially American company. The Buick Envision is GM's idea of what a compact crossover SUV should be. Currently, the Buick Envision is manufactured and wholly assembled at a GM-branded factory located in Shanghai, one of the major industrial hubs in China. And you might be interested to know that this isn't the only Buick car made abroad, as the Buick Encore comes from South Korea.
As things stand, the Envision can seat up to five passengers, across two rows of seating, and has a number of creature comforts and driver aids as standard. The value for money of buying an Envision is debatable, as the base MSRP starts at $36,500 — and that's before we factor in additional costs such as taxes, options, and destination fees.
Power for this moderately sized, family-oriented SUV comes from a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder turbocharged engine that manages to produce 228 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque; and while these certainly aren't earth-shattering numbers, it's plenty powerful enough for day to day use. Just don't expect performance like the Lykan Hypersport from the "Fast & Furious" franchise, from what is basically an econobox with an SUV shell. Specifically, this does 0-60 mph in 7.3 seconds, and has a top speed of 112 mph. And, speaking of economy, the Envision manages an impressive 22 mpg in the city, 28 mpg on the highway, and 24 mpg combined, according to EPA estimates.
Volvo S90
That's right, the Volvo S90 sedan, beloved by families around the country, is built and assembled in a gigafactory in China. Specifically, the S90 comes from the Daqing plant, located in Heilongjiang, China. For a long time, Volvo made all of its cars in Gothenburg, Sweden, so the shift of such an important bread-and-butter model's production to China probably has a corporate angle to it in addition to the cheaper overheads. You see, Volvo was acquired by the Chinese automotive giant Geely in 2010, which likely made the decision to shift the manufacturing of the S90 to China in order to get its own workforce involved in manufacturing the model.
This is because the S90 shares its scalable product architecture (SPA) with several other Geely-owned brands, so it makes sense from several angles to consolidate global production into one location; and of course, moving the Geely production to high-cost Sweden wasn't an option. The Volvo S90 and S60 have consistently featured on the list of the most reliable Volvos of all time, and are a pretty popular car in American suburbia. Also, since the S90 is a mature model, not too many changes came in for the 2025 model year. It retained its four-cylinder, two-liter engine that makes 295 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque, and the base MSRP of $59,495 wasn't too far off the 2024 numbers either, though the tariff war could see this change.
Polestar 2 and Polestar 3
Polestar is owned by Geely — which as we just mentioned owns Volvo, as well as Lotus — and it manufactures two of its U.S. market models in China, namely the Polestar 2 and Polestar 3. The Polestar lineup currently consists of those two models and the Polestar 4, though deliveries for the 4 have been pushed back to the end of 2025 and the car's currently not in production. There are also plans to introduce a four-door grand touring model named the Polestar 5, as well as a Polestar 6 roadster, and Polestar 7 compact SUV.
We should note however, that as of early 2025, production of the Polestar 3 has been started at a plant in North Carolina, and production should (logically) be extended to other models once they debut. For now, the Polestar 1 is a hybrid, four-door grand touring car that offers an impressive 150 kilometer (93 mile) all-electric driving range, among the highest in the world. At the time of writing, a new Polestar 2 costs $66,200, and comes with a dual-motor AWD setup that produces 469 hp, 546 lb-ft of torque, and has an estimated range of 254 miles. The $67,500 Polestar 3 also has a dual-motor powertrain, making up to 510 hp and 671 lb-ft of torque, depending on trim. Leasing options for the newer, improved Polestar 3 begin at $599 — and if you pre-order the 4, Polestar commits to a 0% tariff on your EV.
Lincoln Nautilus
Last, but certainly not least, we have the Lincoln Nautilus, another classic American crossover SUV. This one is made at the Hangzhou assembly plant , located in the Zhejiang province, China. For 2025, we saw a minor refresh of the ICE models, as they now come with a two-liter, inline-four cylinder engine making 250 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Hybrid versions of each trim bumps that up to 310 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, and all models come with the same four-year, 50,000-mile bumper to bumper warranty, which is a bit on the lower side. It can seat five passengers comfortably and is considered to be a luxury SUV, because of which it also comes with features like a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, a wireless charger, active noise control, remote start, and the ability to use your phone as a key as standard on all trims.
And as far as trims are concerned, you can choose from three, namely, the $53,940 Premiere, $63,180 Reserve, and the $77,130 Black Label — with all those prices being the base MSRP without destination added. In addition, all 2025 Nautilus vehicles will get the Lincoln Co-Pilot360 2.2 Vision package added as standard, and is basically one of the most advanced drive assist suites currently on the market, with features like collision detection, rear cross-traffic alerts, and automatic braking, among several others.