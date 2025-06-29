4 Cars Sold In The USA That Are Built In China

Many people think that they know the automotive world — they walk into a dealership, see a familiar 'murican badge on a car, and assume they're buying a good old slice of Midwest engineering. However, there are exactly four cars that are currently on sale in the U.S. that are actually manufactured on the other side of the world in Asia. We're talking about vehicles wearing the stars and stripes while being born under the red flag of the People's Republic of China. And, before you write to us, we know that some Tesla models are also made in China, but we've restricted this list to the four cars that have every single unit of their nameplate made in China.

For instance, only some units of the Tesla Model Y — which many believe is Tesla's most reliable model in 2025 — comes from the Shanghai plant, with other factories around the world also contributing, so we haven't included it. And while China does come up with some of the coolest cars around, all four of these Chinese-made American cars are bog standard, verging on boring.

Four cars may not sound like a lot, but just a few years ago, the number was zero, because the government was doing a pretty good job of incentivizing domestic manufacturing for the auto industry. However, things have clearly started to change, not least because of the current situation of tariffs being thrown around left and right. With all that said, let's get to the cars.