There are some Tesla models made in China at Tesla's Gigafactory Shanghai. This Tesla plant is the company's first gigafactory located outside the U.S. and is the only car factory in China to be owned by a foreign automaker. Tesla's Shanghai plant opened in December of 2019 with the production of the Tesla Model 3, later adding Model Y production there as Phase Two of the company's Chinese gigafactory plan came to fruition.

As of September 2024, Tesla's Gigafactory Shanghai had reached its full production capacity of 950,000 combined units of the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y, which is not Tesla's most reliable vehicle in 2025. This represents Tesla's highest output at a single factory. Gigafactory Shanghai is also Tesla's major launch pad for exports worldwide, with its Shanghai output being shipped to the UK, Germany, France, Norway, the Netherlands, Spain, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, the UAE, and Israel.

Even though a large number of Model 3 and Model Y vehicles are produced at Tesla's Gigafactory Shanghai, not all are made there. Tesla has a global footprint and uses it to make these two vehicles in other places besides China.