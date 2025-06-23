What Does SRT Mean On A Dodge And How Is It Different From RT?

Dodge's performance lineup has remained one of the brand's focal points for decades, arguably reaching its first zenith in the 1960s. It was during the muscle car era that we witnessed the meteoric rise of a number of iconic names in automotive culture, both in distinct models such as the Mustang and in trim levels such as the GTO. Dodge in particular witnessed an automotive renaissance, fielding a huge diversity of legendary vehicles from the small but agile Dart to the infamous B-bodies like the Coronet and Charger. Most muscle cars of this era boasted high-horsepower engines from otherwise pedestrian midsize vehicles, and if you wanted such a car with a Dodge badge, the answer was — and remains — the R/T, or Road/Track.

Meanwhile, SRT, which stands for Street and Racing Technology, emerged from a different era, one marked by the rise of specialist factory-tuning firms such as Ford's SVO (Special Vehicle Operations), which later became SVT (Special Vehicle Team); Toyota's TRD (Toyota Racing Development), BMW's M-division, and so on. In effect, it's Dodge's take on these examples, with each SRT vehicle representing a high-performance halo car in the vehicle lineup. Each car boasts a far higher horsepower and general tuning level than the parent model, such as the Challenger Hellcat versus the standard Challenger R/T. At one point, Chrysler even launched the SRT name as its own standalone brand similar to Ram Trucks, though this proved an unsuccessful venture, and it was later reincorporated into Dodge, where it sits today. This nameplate features its own rich story entirely separate from the R/T trim level.