Can You Actually Flood A Diesel Engine? Here's What You Need To Know

Again, diesel engines have their own set of quirks that, under the right (or wrong) conditions, can cause the combustion chamber to fill with unburned fuel and cause "flooding." One of the leading culprits is leaky fuel injectors. If your injectors drip fuel when the engine is off, that fuel pools in the cylinder, setting the stage for hard starts or a rough idle. Cold starts are another major contributor. In low temperatures, diesel fuel struggles to vaporize, and that liquid fuel can hang around unburned. If you try to start it over and over, things just get worse.

Sensor failures complicate matters. A faulty mass airflow sensor or other ECU component might instruct the engine to dump more fuel than it should. Clogged air filters also mess with the air-to-fuel ratio, causing incomplete combustion that leaves unburned diesel behind. Overfueling, either from mechanical faults or poor tuning, is another potential disaster. Too much diesel and not enough air equals combustion failure and flooded cylinders.

Pumping the accelerator before ignition is another practice that can lead to flooding. While this doesn't affect most modern diesel engines, which use electronic throttle controls, repeated starting attempts can still worsen overfueling problems. Combine any of these with stalling and an immediate restart attempt, and you've got a recipe for flooding — even with water out of the equation.