Can You Drive A Diesel Truck Or SUV Even When Its Engine Is Underwater?

Americans may not be too fond of diesel engines, but that doesn't mean they're any less vital for the economy than their gasoline-fueled counterparts. For example, in 2022, the U.S. transportation industry consumed roughly 125 million gallons of diesel fuel per day. Meanwhile, the U.S. military uses ground vehicles with diesel engines because they are more durable and less likely to stall than gas engines, and diesel fuel is less flammable in open air than gasoline.

Despite this, some myths about diesel engines persist. One of the most dangerous is the myth that you can drive a diesel truck or SUV even when its engine is underwater. It is unclear where this myth originates from, but one could speculate that it has something to do with Hollywood portrayals of military vehicles, which often show trucks and tanks powering through deep water with ease. The real reason military vehicles can run when submerged in water has very little to do with their engines, but a lot to do with the modifications made to them.