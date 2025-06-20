Here's Why Your Bluetooth Keyboard Isn't Connecting To Your Tablet

Bluetooth keyboards might all look the same, but before you try to pair one with your tablet, make sure it's compatible. Most keyboard listings will say which operating systems they work with, so just look up your keyboard model online or flip through the manual to double-check. Some keyboards also need your tablet to be running the latest version of the OS. For example, the Magic Keyboard for iPad Air needs iPadOS 18.3 or later. If that's the case with your keyboard, too, make sure your tablet is updated.

Most Bluetooth keyboards can be paired with a bunch of devices, but they can only connect and work with one at a time. So, if you've previously used your keyboard with your laptop or phone, it might have auto-connected to that instead. In that case, just press the appropriate key on your keyboard to switch devices, or disconnect it from the other one first.

If it's paired to a Windows laptop, just go to Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Devices, click the three dots next to your keyboard and choose Remove device. On an Android or iPhone, go into Bluetooth settings, tap the device, and choose Disconnect. You can also just switch off Bluetooth to disconnect the keyboard. Once that's done, your Bluetooth keyboard should be good to go with the tablet.