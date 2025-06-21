5 Subaru Models With The Most Horsepower, Ranked

Subaru is known for their rugged, outdoor-friendly vehicles. Many Subaru models have impressive off-road capability and exceed expectations when the pavement ends. The spacious interiors on Subaru models give you plenty of room for your gear and their entry-level sports car, the BRZ, is one of the most engaging cars in its price range. But when you think of Subaru, you probably don't think of high-horsepower vehicles. Most of their cars and SUVs are adequately powered, but there aren't a lot of burnouts in their ad campaigns. These models, though, are the top North American production Subarus when it comes to horsepower

This list doesn't cover things like concept models, future vehicles, or tuner versions of Subarus. The Project Midnight concept shown off at the LA Auto Show in 2024 is great, and 670 horsepower is an impressive number, but it's not a production car, so it doesn't get a spot on this list. Moreover, no matter how cool an LS-swapped WRX might sound, tracking down and confirming numbers for all the modified Subarus around the world just isn't practical.

Also, we've tried to eliminate duplicates, so this isn't just a list of all WRX STI's. Finally, these are cars that were (or are) available for sale in the United States now — the 375-hp Trailseeker EV is a 2026 model that you can't get at time of writing, and while there are some spicy Subaru variants available in Japan, we've excluded those too. Now, on to the cars.