No-Fly Zones: 14 Places Planes Can't Go In The USA

The sky is a wide-open expanse of seemingly endless open air. But even thousands of feet above the ground, there are still rules that must be followed. Planes can't simply fly wherever they wish. There are designated "no-fly zones" sprinkled around the United States, and if a plane wanders into them, the pilots will quickly find themselves in deep trouble with the Federal Aviation Administration, or FAA. Some areas of restricted air space are temporary, while others are permanent. Most of these no-fly zones have a vertical limit to them, which means planes can fly above the restricted area without having to change course and veer around.

Where are these no-fly zones and what makes them so special that air traffic must avoid them at all costs? That's what we're here to explain. Join us as we take a look at 14 no-fly zones across the United States and why planes aren't allowed over them.