What Is A Pilot Deviation And Why Is It Important To Avoid It?

Even if you're not a pilot, you may be interested to learn about the concept of pilot deviation. It occurs when a pilot fails to adhere to the instructions of their air traffic controller (ATC) or breaks one of the rules of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

When a pilot hears the dreaded phrase, "possible pilot deviation, advise when ready to copy a phone number" from their ATC, they know they messed up. However, it's not always the end of the world. The consequences of committing a pilot deviation range from a simple warning to a complete revocation of your certificate to fly, though only serious incursions will lead to the latter.

But whatever the infraction's severity, the FAA doesn't take rule-breaking lightly. Thus, avoiding a pilot deviation warning is important whether you're a small-craft hobbyist or a commercial pilot. Such guidelines are paramount for the safety of pilots and their passengers.

The good news is that pilot deviations are easy to avoid. Becoming a pilot is very complex, which is one of the top things pilots wish people knew about their job. In fact, you're unlikely to earn your pilot's license without being well-versed in the procedures and rules of the FAA. There are several ways to learn how to fly an airplane, yet all paths to earning your license involve intense knowledge of FAA regulations. With so many rules to remember, it's no surprise that pilot deviations aren't a rarity.

That's why most pilot deviations usually amount to reminders. Even veterans have to stay on their toes.