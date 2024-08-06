What Happened To The Custom Limousine JFK Was Assassinated In?

The assassination of President John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963, is one of the darkest events of modern American history. While campaigning in Dallas, Texas, President Kennedy rolled down into Dealey Plaza at 12:30 pm in his presidential limousine, a 1961 Lincoln Continental four-door convertible. The top was down, and as the President and First Lady waved to cheering onlookers, Lee Harvey Oswald shot him from the Texas School Book Depository.

Oswald managed to get off three shots, hitting the President twice and Texas Governor John Connally once. Kennedy was rushed to the hospital but was declared deceased shortly after. It's a dark moment, to be sure, and plenty of reporting covered the event, the shooting, the aftermath, and the investigation. While most Americans know at least the minor details of what happened, one thing that's typically left out of the story is the fate of the car.

After all, the presidential limousine was technically a crime scene, and because it was such an important vehicle in American history, it's odd that folks don't know much about it. The car itself was modified for presidential use, but it wasn't exactly special in and of itself. Still, given what happened to its occupants and how it impacted the entire nation and the world, the story of JFK's presidential limousine is one that every American citizen should learn.

[Featured image by Walt Cisco via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public Domain]