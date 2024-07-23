5 Ford Cars That Used To Drive The President Of The United States
With the purchase of four luxury cars for President William Howard Taft in the early 20th century, the car's place within the culture of the White House would be cemented. Given the prominence that the automobile industry has had throughout American history, it should come as no surprise that many of the most memorable U.S. presidents have ridden in some equally iconic vehicles.
While every president has had their preference, reflecting upon the culture and advancements of their specific era, Ford has remained a standout favorite among many of them throughout the decades. Ford has been at the forefront of innovation within the American automotive space — from releasing the first widely affordable commercial vehicles, to introducing game-changing workplace practices that would prove influential the world over. Standing as a symbol for America's power and ingenuity, it's no wonder that so many presidents are attracted to the iconic brand.
Now, we take a look at some of the most notable Fords to ever stroll down Pennsylvania Avenue. Whether the president's personal cars, or ones that they were driven in, each of these vehicles has played a part in the history of Ford's prominence and longevity within U.S. culture.
Various Presidents - Lincoln Continental Presidential Limousine
While Abraham Lincoln's presidency came and went long before the advent of automobiles, the iconic president is nevertheless the namesake of Ford's luxury vehicle division. Appropriately, the brand would be the first to provide cars exclusively for presidential use — starting with a modified 1939 Model K Lincoln Limousine, nicknamed "Sunshine Special," for President Franklin Delano Roosevelt.
Over the years, the Lincoln Presidential Limousine has gone through numerous modifications, mainly in an effort to keep the president safe. With concerns mounting of potential assassination attempts following the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, Roosevelt's vehicle was altered further to include bulletproof tires, armor-plated doors, and inch-thick window glass. There were even special storage compartments made to house weapons in the case of an attack. Further adjustments were made during the presidencies of Harry S. Truman and Dwight D. Eisenhower that enhanced the model's protective and comfort elements.
The assassination of John F. Kennedy in November 1963, which took place while he was riding in the Lincoln limo, was a major shakeup for the company's output moving forward. Moving forward, the car's convertible features were replaced with a permanent hardtop roof, darker paint, and titanium armor plating. Three more models would be produced, from Lyndon B. Johnson to Ronald Reagan's reign, until being overtaken by the feature-filled Cadillac.
Harry S. Truman - Ford Super Deluxe
While presidents rarely, if ever, drive themselves around, that doesn't mean they're limited to riding about in luxury limousines. Just as with average citizens, the personal cars of presidents reflect their own personalities and upbringing. However, they can also symbolize something more meaningfully linked to American society as a whole. Such is the case for the personal car of the country's 33rd president, Harry S. Truman.
While America was fighting in World War II, production on civilian automobiles was halted. Ford was no exception during this era, turning its attention to producing machines and equipment for the army. Commercial vehicle production steadily took off once more following the war's end in 1945. The first post-war car to roll off the assembly line, a 1946 Ford Super Deluxe Tudor, was personally gifted to Truman by none other than Henry Ford II himself.
While Truman may be more well-known for his affinity with Chryslers, there's no denying the symbolic significance of driving the Super Deluxe during his presidency. As the first new car to come out of the United States in the aftermath of the war, it exemplified the country's resilience and ability to move forward.
John F. Kennedy - Ford Thunderbird
At the time of his presidency, John F. Kennedy made history as the youngest elected President ever. Given this unique status, it only made sense that his personal car would embody a more hip and stylish aesthetic than any president beforehand.
The third-generation 1961 Ford Thunderbird debuted around the same time Kennedy first stepped into office. With a 390 cubic inch V8, 300-horsepower engine, a streamlined design, and a special "Swing Away" steering wheel that could be moved to allow for an easier exit, the new Thunderbird represented an exciting breed of vehicle that Americans wouldn't be able to resist.
Pairing the fresh new car with the fresh new President was a no-brainer, so for Kennedy's inauguration in January 1961, a fleet of 50 specially painted Ford Thunderbirds would be driven by select participants. Following the event, the cars were distributed among Ford employees and mechanic schools for training purposes. The Thunderbird itself was sadly discontinued after 11 generations and has since become a highly sought-out collector's car.
Kennedy's connection to Ford didn't end there, however. Robert McNamara, who served as president of Ford following the resignation of Henry Ford II in late 1960, was appointed as Kennedy's Secretary of Defense. McNamara would go on to make significant decisions regarding America's involvement in the Vietnam War.
Bill Clinton - Ford Mustang
While previous presidents opted to go with the newest, hottest car on the market, the country's 42nd commander-in-chief Bill Clinton took a more nostalgic approach to his personal ride. Clinton's 1967 Ford Mustang was one of the president's most prized possessions, having owned it long before his time in the White House.
Clinton acquired the vehicle in 1972 from his brother Roger, and would keep it during his tenure as Governor of Arkansas. The car, the first major redesign of the initial model that debuted in 1964, sported a cool blue exterior and a white interior with a six-cylinder, 120-horsepower engine and automatic transmission. Notably, it also had a door that can only be opened from the inside and bent chrome. He wasn't able to display those features all that much during his presidency, however, as Clinton was forced to leave it behind once he took up office.
One of the few times he was able to ride it over the course of his presidency was in April 1994, when he appeared at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina for a special 30th anniversary event for the Mustang. Today, it can be found at the Museum of Automobiles in Morrilton, Arkansas.
Barack Obama - Ford Escape Hybrid
Discussions surrounding topics such as climate change, pollution, and sustainability have been at the forefront of public conversation across the first few decades of the 21st century. Along with adjusting our own habits, technology has also had to evolve to be more conscious of the environment. This has resulted in hybrid and electric vehicles seeing a gradual uptick in popularity over the years, a trend that would soon reach the White House.
Shortly before taking up the mantle of 44th President of the United States in 2008, Barack Obama traded his Chrysler 300C for a second generation Ford Escape Hybrid crossover SUV in 2007. The move was largely seen as a political act to relate to environmentally-conscious citizens, particularly after the then-Senator of Illinois was called out for hypocritical comments about the heavy gas consumption of American-made vehicles. It could also be seen as a way of encouraging Americans in the midst of the Great Recession of the late 2000s to combat rising gas prices.
Of course, Obama's time as president didn't give him much opportunity to take rides for himself. He joked about this in 2013 when praising Ford autoworkers for the longevity of his Escape Hybrid, while adding, "The problem is, I got Secret Service about a month after I bought the car, so I've only got 2,000 miles on it ... It is in mint condition."