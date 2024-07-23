5 Ford Cars That Used To Drive The President Of The United States

With the purchase of four luxury cars for President William Howard Taft in the early 20th century, the car's place within the culture of the White House would be cemented. Given the prominence that the automobile industry has had throughout American history, it should come as no surprise that many of the most memorable U.S. presidents have ridden in some equally iconic vehicles.

While every president has had their preference, reflecting upon the culture and advancements of their specific era, Ford has remained a standout favorite among many of them throughout the decades. Ford has been at the forefront of innovation within the American automotive space — from releasing the first widely affordable commercial vehicles, to introducing game-changing workplace practices that would prove influential the world over. Standing as a symbol for America's power and ingenuity, it's no wonder that so many presidents are attracted to the iconic brand.

Now, we take a look at some of the most notable Fords to ever stroll down Pennsylvania Avenue. Whether the president's personal cars, or ones that they were driven in, each of these vehicles has played a part in the history of Ford's prominence and longevity within U.S. culture.