3 Of The Best-Sounding Indian Motorcycles Ever Built
The rumble and hum of a motorcycle is like a symphony to a biker's senses. It's proof that it's not just the wind in your hair or the thrill of the open road that makes an enjoyable ride. Far from it. It's the deep, thunderous growl of the engine that makes you feel alive. Even the most casual biker and motorcycle enthusiast will admit that there is something undeniably magnetic about it. There is also something addictive about a bike that announces your arrival with a voice of its own.
Indian motorcycles are no strangers to providing this feeling. The American brand has some of the best-sounding motorcycles ever made, which is unsurprising as it has been perfecting this art for over a century. It has consistently combined power, design, and, of course, sound to create a legacy that's hard to deny or beat. More than a few Indian motorcycles have set themselves apart when it comes to exhaust notes and finely tuned acoustic engineering. That said, here are three of the best-sounding Indian motorcycles ever built.
The Indian Scout Bobber is ready to rumble
The Indian Scout Bobber has a commanding aesthetic with the voice to match. It stands out on the brand's roster for more than one reason. Its distinctive, throaty exhaust note is one of them. Just when you think you know everything about the Indian Scout Bobber, its sound recaptures your senses. A lot of this is down to the liquid-cooled 60-degree V-Twin engine. This is a 1,250cc unit on the 2025 Indian Scout Bobber. A model that, apart from the sound, delivers 105 horsepower and 82 lb-ft of torque.
The Scout Bobber's dual exhaust system contributes to its deep, rumbling sound. This is no surprise, as it is an enduring characteristic of a traditional V-Twin engine. You may feel that it's a bit quiet at first, but as you rev up, that low rumble transforms into a glorious roar. The sound it produces in full flow is a perfect match for its bold, aggressive, and yet intuitive styling. You might notice the chopped fenders that are in keeping with bobber heritage. It's quite the sight to behold.
The Indian FTR 1200 sounds off on its racing heritage
When Indian announced plans to discontinue the FTR 1200 motorcycle, fans were far from thrilled. It felt like the end of an era for many reasons. Not only would we not get to see new FTR 1200 designs grace the streets. But also, we will miss hearing the sharp growl of the bike in action. The bike was built for the streets, and the streets love to hear it coming or going, as the case may be.
It delivers a unique exhaust note that gives away its flat track racing heritage. The stock exhaust system features a 2-1-2 layout with a brushed stainless-steel construction. This produces an American V-Twin sound that is like a powerful rumble when accelerating. Speaking of which, it is equipped with a 1,203cc liquid-cooled V-Twin engine that produces about 120 horsepower and 85 lb-ft of torque. The 2022 remodel brought with it a lot of changes, including streamlining the product's flat track racing features. But it still managed to win the Super Hooligan National Championships in 2022 and 2023, cementing its legacy with the sound of victory.
The Indian Roadmaster is a sound master
When purchasing a long-distance touring bike, you'll want one that sounds great every mile of the way. Indian recognized this when it introduced the Roadmaster in 2014. It combines comfort with performance, and a key part of its appeal is and has been its sound. The Roadmaster is powered by the Thunderstroke 116 V-Twin engine, and its rumble is nothing but thunderous. The exhaust note is similar to the others on the list. It is deep, throaty and resonates with the classic V-Twin character. This is part of what makes the Roadmaster great for touring motorcycle riders.
But if you're a rider looking for an even better auditory experience, there are several aftermarket exhaust options available. The Remus exhaust, which was developed in partnership with Indian Motorcycle, offers a throatier sound and improved mid-range torque compared to the stock system. There is also the TAB Performance slip-on exhaust, which provides an even more aggressive tone. Riders have reported that the medium baffles offer a balanced sound that is louder than stock but not overly intrusive.