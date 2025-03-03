Why Did Indian Discontinue The FTR 1200 Motorcycle?

If you were looking forward to a new model of the Indian FTR roadster, you'll have to sadly settle for Indian's remaining stock of its current model. Polaris Industries, Indian Motorcycle's parent company, announced in an earnings call that it's discontinuing the lineup because it doesn't represent the future of the brand, according to New Atlas. Polaris had a rough 2024 with the whole year bringing in 20% less than the previous year. The fourth quarter of the year was down 23% compared to the previous year. Moreover, Polaris expects to experience a further one- to four-percent decline in overall sales in 2025.

The FTR was the brand's first naked bike and things seemed to be trending in the positive after Indian debuted its second-gen FTR X 100% R Carbon in 2024, but the lineup clearly struggled. Its V-twin engine wasn't cheap to make, especially since it had to comply with Euro 5+ emissions standards. Even though Indian Motorcycles has some engines built in Poland to avoid European Union tariffs, having to comply with strict standards can be costly. Combined with poor sales, which is what the discontinuation and financial report points to, producing the FTR wasn't financially feasible any longer.

The FTR can be looked at as an experiment for the Indian brand. Aaron Jax, the Vice President for Indian Motorcycles, told MCN, "The FTR was an important step in our brand's history, as we look to expand or[sic] footprint. What we've learned though is we really see significant opportunity in the cruiser, bagger, tourer space." And that experiment failed.

