10 Of The Worst Car Company Rebrands In History

A good logo should be easy to understand. The classic Kia logo may not have been the fanciest symbol around, but it got the job done, with the K-I-A letters set within a red oval shape, with subtle lighting adding depth and modernity to the image, while the lack of the middle line in the letter "A" adds a touch of abstract artistry, since cars are not only useful tools, but also representations of self-expression for their owners.

The new logo, on the other hand, is unrecognizable as Kia. Literally, it's unrecognizable as the letters K-I-A. Ask anyone what the new Kia logo depicts, and they'll all say the same thing: the letters "K" and "N," but the "N" is backwards for some reason. The "A" is buried so deep in the abstract design that it's virtually invisible, especially since it's still lacking the line that bridges the two prongs of the letter. While logos can serve many roles, they only really have one true, immediate purpose: to identify the designated product. At this basic task, the Kia logo fails. For some reason, Kia has kept the new, ugly logo since 2021, perhaps because bad publicity is still publicity and at least everybody knows about the new Kia logo, if for all the wrong reasons.

Are Kia cars any good on the road? Are the engines powerful or weak? Will they spontaneously combust? Nobody knows, since all we can do is talk about that godawful logo.